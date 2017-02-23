India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 1st Test – Day 1

The number one and two-ranked Test teams, India and Australia face each other in the first Test of a four-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune starting on Thursday. Join The Roar for live scores & blog of the 1st Test from 3pm (AEDT).
Steve Smith’s Australia have the toughest assignment currently in world cricket ahead – taking on India in their home country. What’s more, it is a tour that has not traditionally brought the Australians much success in recent times.
The tourists have failed to win so much as a single Test in India since 2004-05, which was also the last time that they won a series there, triumphing 2-1 in a four-match series. Since then the Australians have been beaten 2008/09 0-2, 2010/11 0-2 and 2012/13 0-4, the latter two series being whitewashes.
On Australia’s most recent visit to Asia for a Test series, they were whitewashed in Sri Lanka, being completely undone by the home side’s spin attack.
India have reached the pinnacle of the Test rankings on the back of a long run of success, that has seen them unbeaten in Tests since their tour to Sri Lanka back in 2015, and even then they won the series 2-1. India’s last series defeat was in the season 2014-15 when they went to Australia and were beaten 0-2.
India will once more rely heavily on their captain Virat Kohli, who has been in stunning form since assuming the captaincy of the Test side, scoring nearly 1500 runs in his last 13 matches at an average of over 81.
There are still some questions about his leadership, as he hasn’t yet been truly put under pressure, as much of India’s recent run of success has been on home soil where they are so dominant.
Australia will hope that their leading fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, can produce the sort of form that he showed in the losing series in Sri Lanka, when he claimed 24 victims in the three Tests, and was the tourist’s most threatening weapon.
If he can get his reverse swing working, he might just conceivably keep the visitors in the hunt for a Test win, if not a series success.
The Pune surface has been deemed to have some bounce for the fast bowlers by the curator, but ask an Aussie player and he will laugh it off and whisper at you: “It’s going to turn from day one.”
Whatever the case is, India will start favourites to win on the Pune ground’s Test debut and for Australia to overturn the odds, they will need to bat, bowl and field well over a substantial period of time. Be sure to join The Roar for live blog of this first Test from 3pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.
3:38pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:38pm | ! Report
Beaten! And again! And then a four…
Yadav gets two to turn away from Warner before the batsman walks down and clips a full-toss through mid-wicket for a four. Goes back to defending the next off the front foot before cutting the next one through the covers for a four. Too short that.
What had started out as a good over for Yadav doesn’t end that way. Eight off it.
0/27 in 9
3:37pm
Sinep eguh a evah i said | 3:37pm | ! Report
Jadeja key here
3:36pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:36pm | ! Report
Change in the bowling. Four overs of pace and in comes Jayant Yadav. The other offie.
Warner’s Baggy Green is out too.
3:35pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:35pm | ! Report
Just a single off the Ashwin. Good defensive batting from Renshaw who has gone forward or played back with confidence.
0/19 in 8
3:33pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:33pm | ! Report
Ooh, first real attempt to go down the pitch against Ashwin. Wanted to hit it over mid-on but played for the turn and it goes straight on, misses.
Sweeps the next delivery and gets himself a single to fine-leg.
0/19 in the 8th
3:33pm
Rob said | 3:33pm | ! Report
Warner is a slogger pure and simple.
3:34pm
Mickey of M0$man said | 3:34pm | ! Report
really slogging them today robbie
3:37pm
Rob said | 3:37pm | ! Report
He’s trying but it ‘s what he does best.
3:34pm
JGK said | 3:34pm | ! Report
A bit simplistic. I saw him score a ton before lunch on day 1 in Sydney playing pretty normal cricket shots.
3:35pm
matth said | 3:35pm | ! Report
All singles so far today, but good comment
3:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:32pm | ! Report
7 overs gone – three of them spin and you’re telling me they can’t achieve an over every four minutes? What a joke.
3:32pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:32pm | ! Report
A single for Warner and Ishant has decided to come round the stumps at Renshaw. Just has one slip and a wide gully with a short mid-wicket coming in place now. Renshaw lets one go and then defends the next one off the back-foot before defending the next off the front-foot.
The ump is having a look at Ishant’s follow-through, one of the reasons why he might have come round the stumps.
0/18 in 7.
3:30pm
Chris Kettlewell said | 3:30pm | ! Report
After reading all about how India won’t be preparing raging turners but rather good batting pitches that won’t have that much in them for the spinners either, here we start with a pitch that is leaving footmarks after the first over and having the ball spinning to first slip in the fourth over!
3:31pm
JGK said | 3:31pm | ! Report
It is what it is. We were going to lose this series anyway. Might as well give the young guys some exposure to strange conditions.
3:35pm
Rob said | 3:35pm | ! Report
It may work against them if we get a solid score in the first Innings.
3:36pm
jameswm said | 3:36pm | ! Report
I really hope we get some good partnerships today and put on some runs, and tomorrow the pitch takes a lot of turn and our spinners are hard to play. That is – I hope the type of pitch comes back to bite India in the butt.
Not likely I realise.
3:27pm
jameswm said | 3:27pm | ! Report
We won the toss. First box ticked.
A bit harder to tick the others…