The Roar’s Super Rugby tips and predictions: Round 1 – the return!

Roarers all, let us rejoice, for I have again got the band back together!

Another Super Rugby season dawns upon us, and it brings me great please to re-assemble this much-loved bunch of rugby ranters and ravers from the four corners of the SANZAAR universe.

Yes, friends; all four corners. After bringing the southern American flavour so brilliantly to The Rugby Championship panel last season, it’s wonderful to have ‘Nobes’ joining Digger, Harry, and myself for Super Rugby, too.

And it’s a full round of nine games to kick off the season, so let’s get straight into it. And overlooking the small detail of The Crowd’s narrow victory last season, the Wellingtonian will kick us off as the carry-over champion.

Digger

“Yeehaa, its #SuperBoomBoom time! Let’s get excited!

“Alright, so, start the season off right: ‘Canes by plenty.

“I am expecting the Blues to be too powerful for the Rebels and the Highlanders have had the wood on the Chiefs in recent years and I think this will continue in Dunedin.

“Reds to get their promising year underway with a first up win while the Crusaders and Waratahs will get underway positively at home first round.

“Lions to win the local catfight while the Jaguares will ease into their year with a romp over the Kings and in Cape Town I will back the Stormers by virtue of playing at home. The memory of their last outing at home will be fresh in the mind.”

TIPS: Blues, Highlanders, Reds, Hurricanes, Crusaders, Waratahs, Lions, Jaguares, Stormers

Harry

“The Blues will quell the Rebels, but only barely. The Chiefs will take the low road to beat the Highlanders. The Reds will defang the Sharks.

“The Hurricanes will swamp the Sunwolves. The ‘Saders will tame the wild Brumbies. The ‘Tahs will diminish the Force.

“The Lions will cattily dominate the Cheetahs. The Jaguares will dethrone the Kings. The Stormers will matador the Bulls.”

TIPS: Blues, Chiefs, Reds, Hurricanes, Crusaders, Waratahs, Lions, Jaguares, Stormers

Nobes

“The Blues have to redeem themselves from last year and they have to start with the right foot. The Landers/Chiefs is the game of the week and the one I will make sure I do not miss. Highlanders to win that. The Reds have some new/old interesting players, making the home team too strong in front of their fans.

“The ‘Canes will take advantage of making this long trip early on the season and will be too strong for the inspire locals. Crusaders will take the Brumbies. Waratahs are eager to show they are a strong team that will lead the Australia conference, and they will not miss this opportunity to probe it.

“The Lions hopefully will start from where they finished last year and show that they continue in the correct path.

Although I am very worried about injuries, the front line (only one right prop who is sub of a sub), and the fact that they have issues in the halves, I have to go with the Jaguares. If they do not take this one it will be a very long year for them, making my tipping job easier for the rest of the season.

“The Stormers has to be the strongest team in SA at the moment, and the Bulls will feel it.”

TIPS: Blues, Highlanders, Reds, Hurricanes, Crusaders, Waratahs, Lions, Jaguares, Stormers.

Brett

Right then. There’s numerous reasons why the Rebels won’t win, but I’ve said they need to take the next step this season, and I’m backing them despite the injuries. Highlanders and Reds round out Friday easily enough.

I’m rooting for the Moondogs, because who isn’t? But ‘Canes-Crusaders-Waratahs does look pretty obvious. Maybe too obvious. Is this where the Week 1 upsets come from? Don’t overthink it… dammit, too late. Now I’m nervous.

Lions, easy. Jaguares, easy. And isn’t it great to wrapping our lips around “HA-GUAR-EZZ” again!

But I’m not convinced about the Stormers at all this season. They were shown up last season, and start the year weaker than they finished. I’ll be backing the Bulls, and looking like a genius on Monday.

TIPS: Rebels, Highlanders, Reds, Hurricanes, Crusaders, Waratahs, Lions, Jaguares, Bulls.

Get your tips in now – The Crowd’s tips will be revealed after 5pm AEDT, but before kick-off in the Rebels-Blues game to kick off the round.

Loading…

The Sure Thing

Something new in 2017, subbing in for the Big Question, where we all nominate the one thing we’re absolutely certain will happen over the course of this weekend.

Digger

“The Tokyo crowd will be outstanding, ARRRRRRRRRRRRRWWHOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!

“And a Barrett will score a try.”

Harry

“It will be the first of many bad days in 2017 for South African rugby. One win. And probably a scrappy one.”

Nobes

“The one thing I am sure will happen this weekend is that we will have many yellows and possible red cards for dangerous tackles. The judges will want to make an early statement on this and will show the way.”

Brett

It might not necessarily be an upset, but there will be one shock result this weekend. There always is in Round 1, and frankly, I just hope I’ve tipped it…

Got a sure thing yourself? Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy your rugby this weekend…