Reds vs Sharks: Super Rugby live scores, blog

South Africa’s Sharks head to Brisbane to play the Reds in the first night of the 2017 Super Rugby season. Join The Roar from 8pm (AEDT) for all the action.
After arguably the best recruitment drive in the comp, the Reds are looking to show the Suncorp faithful they have turned the corner after several underwhelming seasons.
Seeing Stephen Moore, Scott Higgenbotham, Quade Cooper and George Smith included in this year’s side certainly creates an expectation that the Queenslanders can give it a shake, and help bring back the crowds.
The Sharks have their own ambitions and an away win to kick the competition off will be like gold. They certainly have the experience and talent to do so, led by a Springbok half combination in Cobus Reinach and captain Pat Lambie.
Seemingly injury cursed in the past few seasons, the Sharks have the luxury of picking from almost their full squad and will want to make the most of it away from home.
While there will be some rust in the early stages of the season, both teams should present a solid set piece and the game is most likely to be decided on who can gel the best early on.
The Reds will likely use the ball more, allowing their exciting backs freedom to operate. If Samu Kerevi can get himself into the game, the home side could have a field day. Cooper will no doubt provide his backline with plenty of opportunities and the youthful Sharks back contingent could be in for a long night.
The Sharks however have plenty of speed out wide of their own, and if the Reds are sloppy in their execution, the visitors will benefit. Reinach and Lambie will control the match as much as possible, playing for territory and forcing the Reds to make the play in the match.
How Cooper and Lambie direct their sides around the park will have a huge bearing on the outcome, while the Sharks’ up-and-coming openside, Jean-Luc du Preez, will relish his opportunity to pit himself against the legendary Smith.
Tip
Home advantage and a better bench should see the Queenslanders home.
Reds by 12.
Join The Roar from 8pm as we cover all the action live
8:31pm
Diggercane said | 8:31pm | ! Report
28′ Sharks lineout, 5 past halfway, won, spread wide, on the 10m line, du Preez breaks yup the centre, Beast carries on, inside the 22, shifted now, ohhh, knock on, Jacobus cannot take the pass!
REDS 6
SHARKS 13
8:29pm
Diggercane said | 8:29pm | ! Report
27′ Cooper, deep, Sharks have it on the 22, box kick, not out, Hunt takes, wanders around a bit, Frisby kicks, out on the full! Oh dear.
REDS 6
SHARKS 13
8:28pm
Diggercane said | 8:28pm | ! Report
Lambie will have a shot, 45 out, 15 in….
Lambie, he moves in, strikes, its good!!
REDS 6
SHARKS 13
8:27pm
Diggercane said | 8:27pm | ! Report
25′ Reds lineout, 10m line, into midfield but dropped, Sharks collect and play on, Penalty Sharks! Off feet
REDS 6
SHARKS 10
8:26pm
Diggercane said | 8:26pm | ! Report
23′ Lambie, deep, Reds take on the 22, one out charge, box kick, lambie takes, bombs, Paua’uau takes, Cooper kicks, Sharks clear to touch, net gain for the Reds.
REDS 6
SHARKS 10
8:24pm
Diggercane said | 8:24pm | ! Report
Cooper will take the shot, from right in front…
He has got it!
REDS 6
SHARKS 10
8:24pm
davSA said | 8:24pm | ! Report
Sharks are historically SA,s best travelling team. Must enjoy not playing in Durban’s humidity.
8:24pm
Diggercane said | 8:24pm | ! Report
22′ Reds scrum, 5 out, won, Penalty Reds, collapsing!
REDS 3
SHARKS 10