Reds vs Sharks: Super Rugby live scores, blog

South Africa’s Sharks head to Brisbane to play the Reds in the first night of the 2017 Super Rugby season. Join The Roar from 8pm (AEDT) for all the action.

After arguably the best recruitment drive in the comp, the Reds are looking to show the Suncorp faithful they have turned the corner after several underwhelming seasons.

Seeing Stephen Moore, Scott Higgenbotham, Quade Cooper and George Smith included in this year’s side certainly creates an expectation that the Queenslanders can give it a shake, and help bring back the crowds.

The Sharks have their own ambitions and an away win to kick the competition off will be like gold. They certainly have the experience and talent to do so, led by a Springbok half combination in Cobus Reinach and captain Pat Lambie.

Seemingly injury cursed in the past few seasons, the Sharks have the luxury of picking from almost their full squad and will want to make the most of it away from home.

While there will be some rust in the early stages of the season, both teams should present a solid set piece and the game is most likely to be decided on who can gel the best early on.

The Reds will likely use the ball more, allowing their exciting backs freedom to operate. If Samu Kerevi can get himself into the game, the home side could have a field day. Cooper will no doubt provide his backline with plenty of opportunities and the youthful Sharks back contingent could be in for a long night.

The Sharks however have plenty of speed out wide of their own, and if the Reds are sloppy in their execution, the visitors will benefit. Reinach and Lambie will control the match as much as possible, playing for territory and forcing the Reds to make the play in the match.

How Cooper and Lambie direct their sides around the park will have a huge bearing on the outcome, while the Sharks’ up-and-coming openside, Jean-Luc du Preez, will relish his opportunity to pit himself against the legendary Smith.

Tip

Home advantage and a better bench should see the Queenslanders home.

Reds by 12.

Join The Roar from 8pm as we cover all the action live, and don’t forget to have your say in the comments below.