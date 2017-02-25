Brisbane Lions vs GWS Giants: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

Today’s game in sunny Brisbane could turn out to be tighter than the teams’ relative places on the AFLW table would suggest, as the Brisbane Lions host the GWS Giants. Join The Roar for a live blog of the game, starting from 4:35pm AEDT.
Equal top of the table Brisbane have been impressive throughout the competition, much to the surprise of some of those from southern states.
Brisbane should go into the game with some confidence, being undefeated and showing a mix of flair and run.
Emma Zielke and Sabrina Frederick-Traub were impressive in their victory against Collingwood, and Tayla Harris is beginning to get more of the ball.
Into their side this week comes Jordan Membrey into the forwards, replacing Shaelise Law, and Kate Deegan in the backline for the injured Tahlia Randall.
For the Giants, each week continues to see improvement, in skills and grit.
Their come-from-behind draw against Fremantle last week showed that the Giants are beginning to gel more as a team as well as developing greater skills under pressure.
It was also clear that the first game for marquee player Emma Swanson helped the team considerably, with her gaining 16 disposals and driving the midfield.
Jess Dal Pos also continued to impress, seeming to bob up everywhere.
Also impressive was ruck Erin McKinnon, who racked up 31 hit-outs and was nominated as the Rising Star for the week. Her work had a big effect on the stoppage efficiency of the team.
Out of the Giants’ team, however, is last week’s forward-line star, Jacinda Barclay, who has been suspended one week for rough conduct in a poorly executed tackle. She has been replaced by the back Alex Saundry.
While Mai Nguyen impressed in the forward line this week, Barclay’s suspension may mean that forwards like Kate Stanton will need to be more involved.
In the final stages of last week’s draw, Stanton was getting herself in the right areas, but could not quite take the marks that would have won the Giants the game.
Brisbane should be the better team today, but the last two weeks have shown that it’s hard to write off the Giants.
5:44pm
Mark O'Sullivan said | 5:44pm | ! Report
The first Giants’ forward 50 excursion for some time results in a Schmidt shot at goal, which falls short.
5:43pm
Mark O'Sullivan said | 5:43pm | ! Report
A gut busting Gibson sideline run leads to a fast forward 50 movement and a McCarthy goal for the Lions. 3.7.25 to the Giants 1 point.
5:40pm
Mark O'Sullivan said | 5:40pm | ! Report
More congestion, more pressure in the Lions forward 50 results in the first goal for Sabrina Frederick-Traub. Lions 2.7.19 to the Giants 0.1.1
5:37pm
Mark O'Sullivan said | 5:37pm | ! Report
And we’re back. A Dal Pos kick goes towards the forward 50, but then bends sideways. The Giants will find it hard to battle against this 40 – 50 km wind.
5:34pm
Mark O'Sullivan said | 5:34pm | ! Report
Possibly a future AFLW player watching the game.
5:29pm
Mark O'Sullivan said | 5:29pm | ! Report
A very committed Kate Deegan fan, dressing as a dinosaur for some reason.
5:25pm
Mark O'Sullivan said | 5:25pm | ! Report
From the sidelines, the struggle is real for one supporter.
5:16pm
Mark O'Sullivan said | 5:16pm | ! Report
The half ends, with the Lions on 1.7.13 to the Giants 1 point, which was scored in the first part of the game. Zielke and SFT have dominated for the Lions, and no-one has really stood out for the Giants this half. Now the players take 20 minutes off due to the heat rule coming into play.
5:14pm
Mark O'Sullivan said | 5:14pm | ! Report
One of the better parts of the recent Giants games has been their quick ball speed, which has been missing this game thus far. Perhaps the wind has been a factor in this shift, but more likely it’s the Lions’ defensive strength that has been the biggest factor.
5:13pm
Mark O'Sullivan said | 5:13pm | ! Report
The Giants have been finding it more and more difficult to get the ball away from their defensive area – the Lions have successfully strangled their movement.