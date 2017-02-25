Dragon drama has Dugan reportedly looking at new club, French rugby

Josh Dugan may be on the move to another NRL club or even French rugby, according to reports from the Nine Network on Friday night that he is unhappy with his contract offer from the Dragons.
Dugan comes out of contract at the end of 2017, and has previously stated a desire to sign a new deal with the Dragons.
“I want to stay at the Dragons and hopefully that’s what happens,” Dugan said in December last year.
“I feel like they gave me a second chance and that’s why I extended for so long in the first place.
“I could have taken a two year deal and I chose four. I wanted to repay the faith and I’ll be looking to do that again.”
However, reports are that the Dragons’ offer to Dugan for a contract in 2018 and beyond is around $100,000 less per season, leading him to consider his options.
The Dragons have reportedly encouraged Dugan to test what his worth might be on the open market, and it is also being said that Dugan has instructed his manager to look into opportunities in French rugby.
Dugan said in December last year that finishing his career in French rugby could be an option.
“Maybe in a few years’ time,” Dugan said. “Maybe a bit of French rugby and get to travel.”
It looks like a disappointing contract offer from the Dragons could move “a few years’ time” a bit closer to the here and now.
There is of course speculation that the Dugan situation may have arisen out of the Dragons’ big-money signing of former Brisbane Bronco Ben Hunt.
Hunt signed a five-year, $6 million contract in January to join the Dragons for the 2017 season and beyond.
26-year-old Dugan has made 67 appearances for the Dragons since joining them in 2013, and played 70 matches for the Canberra Raiders prior to that.
He has represented New South Wales on nine occasions, and Australia on six.
Shane said | February 25th 2017 @ 12:48pm | ! Report
Good- I hope it happens sooner and he gets released asap.
I’m both a Dragons (sadly) and Dugan fan so I want to go on record as stating that Dugan is 1 heck of a player. That said, he simply cannot flourish at the back of the Dragons backline being the style of player he is. He is not a ball player and without a decent half (or 2) to run good lines from he just gets hammered every single NRL match. Add to that that the Dragons seem to be completely rudderless and incapable of creating any 2nd phase play and it’s a horrible and bleak future for Dugan.
Imagine what he’d achieve playing at a NRL team with 2 decent halfs…
That means that he’d excel at every club except the Dragons, Dogs and Knights. My bet is he’d be better off at any club other than the Dragons.
From the Dragons perspective- the squad doesn’t have enough creativity to benefit from having Dugan who is essentially at the peak of his powers right now. By the time they build a spine to compliment him they could have unearthed and developed a young gun to fill the void. Release him and Widdop and chase some fresh ball playing talent to build a team around.
February 25th 2017 @ 12:54pm
Jeff dustby said | February 25th 2017 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
What’s the French word for Bogan ?
His skill set wouldn’t transfer to rugby union
February 25th 2017 @ 1:11pm
Dean - Surry Hills said | February 25th 2017 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
Do we dare to compare Kayln Ponga’s deal with what the incumbent centre for Australia is being offered?
The salary cap has increased significantly, yet the Dragons can’t (or won’t) offer the same coin.
Hunt on a six year deal will bring the club and its fans to their knees.
Great timing to unsettle the team prior to round 1.
Oust Doust and Bury Mary – that will free up some cash for the brown paper deals.