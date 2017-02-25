Dragon drama has Dugan reportedly looking at new club, French rugby

12yo goes on a rampage in the mud

Josh Dugan may be on the move to another NRL club or even French rugby, according to reports from the Nine Network on Friday night that he is unhappy with his contract offer from the Dragons.

Dugan comes out of contract at the end of 2017, and has previously stated a desire to sign a new deal with the Dragons.

“I want to stay at the Dragons and hopefully that’s what happens,” Dugan said in December last year.

“I feel like they gave me a second chance and that’s why I extended for so long in the first place.

“I could have taken a two year deal and I chose four. I wanted to repay the faith and I’ll be looking to do that again.”

However, reports are that the Dragons’ offer to Dugan for a contract in 2018 and beyond is around $100,000 less per season, leading him to consider his options.

The Dragons have reportedly encouraged Dugan to test what his worth might be on the open market, and it is also being said that Dugan has instructed his manager to look into opportunities in French rugby.

Dugan said in December last year that finishing his career in French rugby could be an option.

“Maybe in a few years’ time,” Dugan said. “Maybe a bit of French rugby and get to travel.”

It looks like a disappointing contract offer from the Dragons could move “a few years’ time” a bit closer to the here and now.

There is of course speculation that the Dugan situation may have arisen out of the Dragons’ big-money signing of former Brisbane Bronco Ben Hunt.

Hunt signed a five-year, $6 million contract in January to join the Dragons for the 2017 season and beyond.

26-year-old Dugan has made 67 appearances for the Dragons since joining them in 2013, and played 70 matches for the Canberra Raiders prior to that.

He has represented New South Wales on nine occasions, and Australia on six.