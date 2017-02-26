BREAKING: James O’Connor arrested in Paris for cocaine

Former Wallabies international James O’Connor has spent the night in a Paris cell after being arrested on suspicion of attempting to buy cocaine.
O’Connor was apprehended by officers from the French Anti-Crime Brigade along with former All Blacks star Ali Williams after they were allegedly caught handing over cash to a drug dealer outside a nightclub in the French capital in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The arrest took place outside the Place de I’Etoile nightclub, which is just off the famous Champs Elysees in the nation’s capital.
A judicial source said both players were drunk at the time of their arrest and were not carrying identification papers.
The source added that they were attempting to buy drugs worth about $200 and that the two sellers were also arrested.
Williams, 35, currently plays with French club Racing 92, while O’Connor, 26, plays for Toulon.
O’Connor is no stranger to controversy, but indicated earlier in the month that he was considering a return to Australian rugby. O’Connor last played for the Wallabies in 2013.
February 26th 2017 @ 1:31am
AndyS said | February 26th 2017 @ 1:31am | ! Report
Clowns.
February 26th 2017 @ 2:10am
grapeseed said | February 26th 2017 @ 2:10am | ! Report
I know, these guys need to get themselves decent dealers, and stop buying outside nightclubs.
February 26th 2017 @ 2:16am
Armchair sportsfan said | February 26th 2017 @ 2:16am | ! Report
Agreed. You’d think these guys could have a proper supplier. Not some dodgy dude on the street. My guy is only 30mins away wherever I am. Amateurs…:)
February 26th 2017 @ 1:56am
The Desert Nut said | February 26th 2017 @ 1:56am | ! Report
O’Connor has let himself down again. I hope that the truth isn’t as bad it sounds. A real talent who has been limited by his off-field behaviour.
February 26th 2017 @ 2:10am
Huw Tindall said | February 26th 2017 @ 2:10am | ! Report
Ali Williams leading him astray!!!!
3am Friday night on the sauce in Paris. It’s what you do with a week off in the Top 14. I’d be furious if I was the coach…let alone any potential drug issues.
February 26th 2017 @ 2:09am
grapeseed said | February 26th 2017 @ 2:09am | ! Report
I guess when you’re on that sort of money, you don’t waste your time with Jonny Walker Red.
February 26th 2017 @ 2:13am
Rhys Bosley said | February 26th 2017 @ 2:13am | ! Report
The real criminal act is the talent that this bloke has wasted.
February 26th 2017 @ 2:24am
Rebellion said | February 26th 2017 @ 2:24am | ! Report
I hope he’s currently locked up in general population. No doubt he’s probably rolled over on Williams and tried to blame him for being in this situation. The guy has no consideration for others and gives no nought to the potential consequences of his actions
One thing to remember – he hasn’t been at the top of his game since at the Western Force and that was a long time ago now