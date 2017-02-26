BREAKING: James O’Connor arrested in Paris for cocaine

Former Wallabies international James O’Connor has spent the night in a Paris cell after being arrested on suspicion of attempting to buy cocaine.

O’Connor was apprehended by officers from the French Anti-Crime Brigade along with former All Blacks star Ali Williams after they were allegedly caught handing over cash to a drug dealer outside a nightclub in the French capital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The arrest took place outside the Place de I’Etoile nightclub, which is just off the famous Champs Elysees in the nation’s capital.

A judicial source said both players were drunk at the time of their arrest and were not carrying identification papers.

The source added that they were attempting to buy drugs worth about $200 and that the two sellers were also arrested.

Williams, 35, currently plays with French club Racing 92, while O’Connor, 26, plays for Toulon.

O’Connor is no stranger to controversy, but indicated earlier in the month that he was considering a return to Australian rugby. O’Connor last played for the Wallabies in 2013.