Postecoglou calls for life bans on RBB

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has denounced Western Sydney’s active support group as “juvenile idiots” and called for lifetime bans on Red and Black Bloc members involved in the offensive Sydney derby banner.

The Wanderers issued a belated formal apology to Graham Arnold on Saturday, a week after members of the RBB unfurled a tifo of the Sydney FC coach engaging in a sex act during their team’s 1-0 win.

Facing a major backlash from sponsors and Football Federation Australia, the club suspended the memberships of 14 fans for an 18-month period and threatened to shut down their entire active support area if the RBB don’t pull themselves into line.

But Postecoglou argued the A-League was better off without them altogether.

“It’s a bunch of juvenile idiots and we shouldn’t be talking about it a week later,” Postecoglou told ABC program Offsiders on Sunday.

“I know there’s people talking about the punishment and the timing, just get rid of them.

“They’re juveniles, they don’t belong, and it’s got nothing to do with the sport to be honest.

“I’m pretty sick and tired of it.”

Postecoglou said the saga had become an unpleasant distraction for the Wanderers, who were thumped 4-0 in their Asian Champions League opener on Tuesday before losing 2-0 in Perth on Saturday night.

The Sky Blues, meanwhile, bounced back with a 3-1 win over Melbourne City.

“They’re not supporters,” Postecoglou said.

“If they were supporters they’d be more concerned about the plight of their club than sitting there and trying to come up with something they think is funny.

“I’d like them to front and apologise with their parents sitting behind them and see how they feel.”

Postecoglou’s remarks come at the same time as a Fairfax Media report claims an unnamed Chinese Super League club are set to make an approach for the Socceroos boss’s services.

The 51-year-old has nearly 18 months left on his five-year contract with FFA as he attempts to qualify Australia for a fourth consecutive World Cup.