Answering 18 burning questions for the 2017 NRL season

Finally the 2017 NRL season is upon us, after a long wait the first Steeden for the new year will be kicked on Thursday night when reigning premiers Cronulla host Wayne Bennett’s Broncos at Shark Park.

And with a new season comes plenty of questions. Here are 18 burning questions ahead of another year of rugby league action.

Can the Broncos’ forward pack recover from their key losses?

With the departures of Corey Parker and Jarrod Wallace from Red Hill at the back end of 2016, Brisbane go into 2017 without the key duo who proved themselves as workhorses in the Broncos’ pack last year.

Wayne Bennett has however brought back two former Broncos in Mitchell Dodds and Korbin Sims who will compete for spots in the 17 against a host of fringe first graders including Jai Arrow, Jaydn Su’A, Francis Molo and Keegan Hipgrave.

A couple of injuries and Origin absences through the mid-season could seriously cripple the Broncos and test their levels of depth.

Will the Raiders justify their premiership favouritism?

Canberra go into 2017 as one of the premiership favourites having finished 2016 on a high after falling short of the grand final with a devastating preliminary final loss to the Storm.

Ricky Stuart has boosted his ranks with Dunamis Lui, Makahesi Makatoa and Scott Sorensen to add to their forward pack alongside the addition of former St Helens centre Jordan Turner.

Their backline will be looking thin in the opening rounds after the departure of Edrick Lee to Cronulla and with injuries to Jarrod Croker and Papua New Guinea volleyballer-turned-league player Kato Ottio.

It will however open up spots for Jordan Turner and 18-year-old Nick Cotric, giving the pair the opportunity to showcase their skills in the hope of securing a spot in Ricky Stuart’s team.

How long will Des survive?

Des Hasler is all but certain to end his tenure at Belmore in 2017, whether he lasts the whole season will be a key question if the ‘Dogs struggle to start on the right foot.

There has been plenty of talk about the Bulldogs evolving their playing style and don’t be surprised if Hasler shakes the club to its core in the opening rounds.

He will be relying on his halves to finally stand up after years of mediocrity. Josh Reynolds and Moses Mbye will have plenty of weight on their shoulders to carry the blue and whites forward in a bid to defy the critics and make another finals appearance this season.

Can the Sharks go back-to-back?

After ending a 49-year hoodoo last year, Cronulla are sitting pretty on top of the rugby league world.

Their premiership defence looks to be a tough task however with the losses of Ben Barba and Michael Ennis crippling their depth and having them looking slim in terms of talent.

Their backline in particular will be tested with injuries meaning Shane Flanagan may have to look at making key forwards such as Luke Lewis and Tony Williams become more versatile. They may need to slot into the centres or wing come the Origin period.

The black, white and blue won’t be nearly as good as they were in 2016, and with 15 teams desperate to ensure they don’t repeat their historic first premiership, they could be a serious chance of becoming the first defending premiers since 2006 to miss out on the finals.

Is 2017 the year the Titans finally prove themselves as a Queensland powerhouse?

The 2017 season is shaping up to be a good one for fans of the Gold Coast Titans, entering their 11th year free of controversy with a roster bursting at the seams with stars. Jarryd Hayne, Konrad Hurrell and Kevin Proctor headline a list of players who are settling into the holiday strip, the trio joining an already strong squad featuring a number of young guns and veterans.

Kane Elgey will be ready to go after a year on the sidelines, partnering Ashley Taylor in what looks to be one of the most promising halves pairings in the NRL. Having returned to September football in 2016, the Gold Coast have the experience, talent and willpower to go even further in 2017.

Can the Sea Eagles get back to their winning ways?

2016 was seen as a ‘transition’ year after Manly was torn apart by controversy in the management ranks. Trent Barrett has recruited well for the 2017 season in an attempt to return the Sea Eagles’ to the upper echelon of the competition.

Barrett has brought in halves Cameron Cullen, Blake Green and Jackson Hastings, as well as forwards Shaun Lane, Lloyd Perrett and Curtis Sironen, and backs Akuila Uate and Jonathan Wright. It adds plenty of depth to the silvertails who will see the retirement of club legends Jamie Lyon, Steve Matai and Brett Stewart.

They aren’t expected to be a premiership threat however, if they find a patch of form Manly may well have some teams quaking in their boots.



Can the Storm go one step closer in 2017?

Melbourne fell just shy of premiership glory in 2016 after a gripping loss to the Cronulla Sharks on grand final day. The big three will be back together again for the 2017 season as Craig Bellamy’s men look to go one better.

There have been some key changes in personnel at the Storm, with key losses in Blake Green, Marika Koroibete and Kevin Proctor. Josh Addo-Carr will replace Koroibete in the backs while it is expected that Nelson Asofa-Solomona will take on a larger role giving a host of youngsters a crack at earning a spot in Bellamy’s 17.

The big question in terms of line-ups for the Storm is who will partner Cooper Cronk in the halves. It appears to be down to two with Brodie Croft and Cameron Munster in a tussle for the No.6 jumper vacated by the Manly-bound Green.

Following a dismal 2016, how much will Newcastle improve?

The Knights aren’t expected to be world beaters in 2017 having secured just one victory last season. They are tipped to make some improvements and have a slightly more respectable win-loss record this season.

It appears to be a two-way battle with the St George Illawarra Dragons for the wooden spoon although with the additions of some veterans the only way is up for the Novocastrians. Only Dane Gagai is expected to go missing during State of Origin, which could benefit the Knights with other clubs tipped to be without their big names giving Newcastle the opportunity to snatch a couple of wins.

Those opponents include a Storm outfit without the big three, the Dragons minus Tyson Frizell and Josh Dugan, the Bulldogs and the baby Broncos. If Nathan Brown’s team can find their mojo, they may well avoid a third wooden spoon in a row.

Will 2017 spell the end of an era for North Queensland?

Paul Green’s men are showing signs of slowing down after riding a two-year high with the Townsville-based Cowboys suffering from injuries and player departures.

In a series of big blows for the Cowboys, Ben Hannant and James Tamou have left. Shaun Fensom has made a late trip north to Townsville to help bolster their ranks, but come Origin time they will have very little to show for themselves. Scott Bolton is tipped to move into the starting side at prop while Kalyn Ponga will be vying for a position in the backline with an injury to Antonio Winterstein.

North Queensland may well come crashing back down to earth in 2017 and with a tough draw on their sides could fall out of finals contention.

Can the Eels rise back to the top eight?

2016 was marred with controversy both on and off the field for Parramatta. Now with the darkest year in the club’s history behind them, the blue and gold are set to finish what they started in 2016 and make their long awaited return to the finals.

Brad Arthur has plenty of depth in his ranks with a balanced team across the board that is capable of competing with the big guns for a shot at premiership glory. There is no doubting the potential at the Eels and fans should be excited for what is to come in 2017.

Are the Panthers able to improve on 2016?

Penrith had a year to remember in 2016, showcasing their skills and talent with a top eight finish.

The likes of Nathan Cleary, Matt Moylan and Bryce Cartwright made their names well-known to the public with Anthony Griffin impressing in his first season at the helm of the chocolate soldiers.

Entering their 50th year of existence, the boys from the foot of the mountains could be up there again or possibly even miss the eight depending on how other teams respond to their revolutionary style of play.

Robbie Farah or Damien Cook? Who will wear the No.9?

Robbie Farah arrives at Redfern with a wealth of experience and will be in a two-way battle with live-wire Damien Cook to pull on the No.9 for the cardinal and myrtle. Farah is set to start the year at hooker however, given some strong performances from Cook he may well find himself on the periphery at his new home.

Greg Inglis is showing strong signs of improvement and Sam Burgess will be thrust out of the spotlight allowing him to quietly return to the engine room of Souths’ pack.

One problem that may plague Souths however is the loss of Adam Reynolds for one month through appendicitis. Luke Kelly shapes as his replacement alongside Cody Walker in the halves however, John Sutton is a chance of returning to the No.6 jersey which could add versatility to the Rabbitohs in the opening rounds.

Will the Red V prove to be a finals bolter?

The Dragons failed to bring an attacking prowess to 2016 with Gareth Widdop providing an ordinary attack which saw them struggle to set the competition alight.

With Ben Hunt arriving in 2018 and the rise of young halves Drew Hutchison and Jai Field, 2017 could be Widdop’s last chance at the club prompting him to change his game or face a return to England.

Jai Field is likely to join him in the No.7 jersey however, Josh McCrone and Shaun Nona will also be in contention for a spot in Paul McGregor’s side, the coach also having plenty of pressure on his shoulders with his mentorship likely to come to an end in 2017.

If the Dragons can revolutionise their attacking game and find their stripes, they may catch others by surprise and loom as a dark horse for a spot on the fringe of the eight.

After finishing 15th in 2016, how will the Roosters fare in 2017?

Easts’ 2016 campaign got off to a sour start after being riddled with injuries and suspensions. They showed glimpses of brilliance at the back end of the season and are likely to carry that into the 2017 season.

The talent is there at the Bondi club and with Connor Watson and Latrell Mitchell now having a full season under their belts, they will look even better for it.

Unless a major hurdle pops up, Sydney will no doubt be the biggest improvers and could threaten to make a top four appearance.

Don’t be surprised if the tricolours go deep into the finals in 2017.

Will the Warriors finally reach their potential?

For years now the Warriors have been riddled by inconsistency despite having a plethora of talent. 2017 may finally be the year that the curse comes to an end with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 100 per cent fit and set to combine with an all New Zealand-international spine which also features Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke.

Not only is the core of the team looking strong, Ryan Hoffman and Simon Mannering won’t have to carry the burden of the club on their shoulders allowing them to contribute to the engine room and provide some much needed go forward.

Like recent seasons however, 2017 could see anything happen for the Warriors whether that be a top four season or a disastrous bottom four finish.



No more excuses. Just how far can the Wests Tigers go?

The Wests Tigers cubs have found their stripes and with years of experience under their belt, 2017 is the year they mature and finally prove themselves as a finals threat.

The joint venture came close to playing in September last year before injuries saw them fall out of contention. James Tedesco is fit and raring to go while Luke Brooks and Mitchell Moses are entering their fourth year together.

There are no more excuses for Jason Taylor’s team, while they aren’t expected to be premiership heavyweights, if they don’t come close to the eight it should show signs of worry at Concord.

Can Laurie Daley lead a New South Wales revival?

The Maroons did it again in 2016, claiming their tenth title in 11 years. Though with the Queensland dynasty coming to an end, Laurie Daley needs to move forward and blood the new era of New South Wales stars before its too late.

Nathan Cleary, Mitchell Moses, Connor Watson, Latrell Mitchell, Bevan French, Tom Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic, Jack Bird, Leilani Latu, Bryce Cartwright, Nathan Peats. The list is endless.

2017 is the year that the Blues evolve and work toward a revival that will put them into good stead going into the future. Unless New South Wales take a bold step forward there is no chance of the shield returning south of the Tweed anytime soon.

Who will be crowned world champions?

It is a World Cup year which means 14 of the strongest rugby league playing nations will descend on Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea for the Paul Barriere Trophy.

Australia will go in as favourites having returned to the world No.1 ranking however, the tournament might foster some big upsets. New Zealand may struggle to get out of the group stage, featuring in the pool of death against Scotland, Samoa and Tonga.

Lebanon make their much anticipated return to the World Cup with the likes of Mitchell Moses, Robbie Farah, Michael Lichaa and Tim Mannah expected to feature. Meanwhile, the United States will be boosted by growing interest in the North American game, the likes of Joe Eichner expected to feature prominently.

Expect the green and gold to do it all over again however, don’t be surprised if a second tier team manages to cause some rumblings and send the big three packing.

Roarers, I’ll leave you with the toughest question of all. Come grand final day, who will be hoisting the Provan-Summons Trophy proudly above their head?

Bring on the footy!