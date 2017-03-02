2017 NRL season: Round 1 preview (Part 2)

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

Another intriguing NRL season dawns, and Round 1 is full of matches that are well worth watching.

Having previewed a number of games in Part 1, here is the rest of the preview.

Cowboys versus Raiders

If the NRL had a third-place play-off for the losing preliminary finalists of last year, this would have been it.

A lot is expected of both the Cowboys and Raiders in 2017, with the Cows having reached the finals for a club-record six years in succession, during which they claimed their long-awaited maiden premiership in 2015.

Johnathan Thurston, who has given his club so much service since arriving in 2005, would love to lead his club to another flag before he retires at the end of the 2018 season.

The club had their 2015 premiership defence ended by the Sharks in last year’s preliminary final but are still expected to feature at the pointy end of the season.

The Raiders, on the other hand, surprised many by finishing second before losing a closely-contested preliminary final match against the Storm in Melbourne.

This is what has led to high expectations for Ricky Stuart’s men this year.

Their year got off to a disastrous start, losing to the Newcastle Knights 44-0 in a recent trial match, but they were missing captain Jarrod Croker as well as Jordan Rapana and Joey Leilua.

Croker’s absence due to injury means Josh Hodgson will skipper the side this Saturday night, as they attempt to end an 11-year hoodoo in Townsville, where the Green Machine have not saluted since 2006.

Prediction: Cowboys by 18 points.

Titans versus Roosters

Despite last year’s fall from grace, in which they crashed from triple minor premiers to second-last with just six wins, a lot is expected from the Roosters this season.

On top of the six victories they enjoyed last season, they also lost eight matches by four points or less; had they found something extra in those matches they could so easily have featured in September.

However, despite having a clean bill of health, after injuries and suspensions wrecked their 2016 campaign before it even started, the club is not buying into the hype.

Instead, their focus is tackling the Titans, who late last year were bolstered by the signing of Jarryd Hayne and their subsequent run into their first finals campaign since 2010.

The Chooks will unleash new recruits Michael Gordon and Luke Keary against Neil Henry’s men.

With the departure of Greg Bird to the English Super League, and the retirement of hooker Nathan Friend, Ryan James and Kevin Proctor (in his first season with the club) have been appointed co-captains of the club.

Given the expectations for both clubs in 2017, this will be well worth watching – and with the home ground advantage, I can see the Titans just getting home.

Prediction: Titans by two points.

Warriors versus Knights

With five of their first six games in their home country (including a game against the Bulldogs in Dunedin in Round 3) to kick off proceedings, the New Zealand Warriors should get their 2017 campaign off to a flying start.

The Warriors welcome back-to-back wooden spooners Newcastle, in what will be their first Round 1 game at home since 2012.

They are the only club that has changed coaches for the 2017 season, with former Kiwi Test coach Stephen Kearney replacing Andrew McFadden, who has been retained by Kearney as his assistant.

As always, there is a lot of expectation at the club, but whether they can deliver with their talented playing list, headed by new captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and halfback Shaun Johnson, remains to be seen.

Last year the club started (and ended) the year poorly but did manage wins over finalists the Broncos, Bulldogs, Panthers and Titans, while they were unlucky to lose three of the five golden point matches it contested, including once against eventual premiers the Sharks.

They’ll be without prized recruit Kieran Foran until at least Round 3 as he undergoes a strict medical assessment which will determine whether he is able to feature for his new club or not.

As for the Knights, while they will be expected to struggle again, they did manage to score a 44-0 victory over the Raiders in their final pre-season hit-out, in a strong sign that their rebuild is heading in the right direction.

However, their recent record in New Zealand is poor, with just one win there since 2005 and their most recent visit, in Round 4 last year, ending in a 40-18 loss.

Prediction: Warriors by 18 points.

Sea Eagles versus Eels

To complete the round, two traditional rivals will duke it out when the Sea Eagles and Eels face off at the newly-named Lottoland, the commercial monicker for Brookvale Oval.

Last year was tumultuous for both clubs, as Manly took time to get going under first-year coach Trent Barrett, while the Parra’s salary cap woes cost them 12 premiership points mid-season.

The Sea Eagles’ worst fears in regards to Brett Stewart and Steve Matai were confirmed in the off-season when the two mainstays of the line-up for more than a decade were forced into retirement due to injuries.

However, they will blood former Knights winger Akuila Uate for the first time, while Daly Cherry-Evans becomes the club’s newest captain, following the retirement of Jamie Lyon at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, after the season from hell last year, the Eels are looking forward to the new season with a clean slate and optimism for the six-to-seven months ahead.

Corey Norman returns to the side after missing the back end of last season due to suspension arising from legal issues, while Beau Scott joins Tim Mannah as co-captain of the club, which will play its home games at ANZ Stadium while its new ground, Western Sydney Stadium, is constructed.

In the meantime, they will have to play their first three games away from their temporarily home, with the Olympic stadium currently being occupied by two high-profile music concerts this month.

With the home ground advantage, the Sea Eagles should get up in this one.

Prediction: Sea Eagles by 12 points.