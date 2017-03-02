The Warriors’ best signing remains one in the front office

When New Zealand Warriors owner Eric Watson announced the capture of Jim Doyle as club CEO in June 2014, good judges stated it was a masterstroke and should be a turning point in the club’s frustrating history.

Previous CEO Wayne Scurrah had overseen the release of Ivan Cleary, the failed subsequent appointments and sackings of Brian McClennan and Matt Elliott, and the appointment of Andrew McFadden.

Add to the mix Scurrah’s more miss-than-hit role in player recruitment and letting personnel go, the change was a welcome one for the Warriors faithful.

Looking back at the side’s progress since parting ways with Cleary, it’s easy to see what sort of mess Doyle walked into.

The year after the 2011 grand final appearance, Cleary wanted a long-term deal but management and the board felt he couldn’t take them to that next level. In came the likeable but untried at NRL level coach ‘Bluey’ McClennan. Word out of Penrose was Bluey would be the man to deliver that first elusive title.

In came Nathan Friend from the Titans and out went Lance Hohaia, Aaron Heremaia, Shaun Berrigan, Jermey Latimore, Sosaia Feki and a further six decent back-up players, along with Krisnan Inu’s mid-season departure to the Bulldogs.

The end result was 14th on the ladder and McClennan getting sacked with three rounds of his first season in charge still remaining.

Interim coach Tony Iro didn’t change much, as a club record eight-match losing streak closed out the season.

In October 2012, a left-field appointment was made to install Matt ‘Zen’ Elliott as the new coach. Again, player signings as opposed to player departures were not a good sign. In came Tom Leuluai, Dane Nielsen, Todd Lowrie and Dom Peyroux, while out went James Maloney, Lewis Brown, Ukuma Ta’ai and workhorse and defensive leader Michael Luck, who retired.

The start to the season was horrific, recording just two wins from their first ten games, which culminated in the club’s largest ever loss, ironically at the hands of ex-coach Cleary’s Panthers to the tune of 62-6!

As usual, the annual State of Origin charge of seven wins from their next eight gave critics and fans the usual sense of a false dawn. But right on cue that old chestnut reared its ugly head, with the side winning two of their six final regular-season games.

For 2014, the club signed a small Englishman touted as the next Billy Slater, Sam Tomkins, and Scurrah’s stocks were at an all-time high.



Also added were future NRL premiership-winning duo Chad Townsend and Jason Bukuya. But after a Round 5 loss, Elliott was sacked and replaced by his assistant, McFadden.

A 50 per cent win-loss record was a decent start by the rookie clipboard holder, and a finals appearance was close but lost on points differential to the Broncos.

The players were making all the right noises about the coach’s credentials and season 2015 was again met with optimism. The off-field capture of Doyle as Scurrah’s replacement was far and away the best piece of business Watson had made in some time. The man who shook things up at NRL HQ as the Integrity Unit boss didn’t arrive making bold statements of premiership glory, but did demand the club should be striving for top-eight finishes consistently.

Unfortunately, the year played out the usual Warriors’ way. To put things into perspective, Scurrah’s last signing was a 31-year-old Ryan Hoffman on a $1.6 million deal over three seasons. Sure, Hoffman had a distinguished career and was excellent in that season’s Origin, but his best football was behind him.

The playing roster was not particularly strong and players such as Shaun Johnson and Ben Matulino hadn’t shown the same consistency or potential since Cleary was at the club.

After enduring a horror run with injuries coach ‘Cappy’ was spared the axe and given another season.

Doyle’s first signing of note for the club, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, was a major coup. Issac Luke soon joined and fans were rejoicing as they almost had the Kiwi spine at their disposal.

Still, 2016 served up the same old season, although a catalyst for that was a cruel, season-ending injury to RTS just as he was beginning to feel comfortable in his new surrounds.

Off-field allegations of players mixing sleeping pills with energy drinks and general unrest didn’t help the cause. Player inconsistency was again an issue and the right decision was made to replace McFadden with a man with close links to the club, Stephen Kearney.

Kearney appears somewhat of a risk, given his record at the Eels, however he has served roles as an assistant to supercoaches Wayne Bennet and Craig Bellamy. That alone tells you he still has a lot to offer as a career coach, coupled with his great run as Kiwi coach.

The man known as ‘Mooks’ should be driven for redemption after his first failed attempt and would have gained greater experience and knowledge in camp with the two most consistent organisations in the NRL. Having the likes of Steve McNamara, McFadden and Stacey Jones as his assistants also looks a good move.

Long-suffering Warriors fans should feel comfort in the knowledge Jim Doyle has taken it upon himself to get the off-field infrastructure in place before the team and results begin to change. You can’t come in with a broom and make changes from day one without trial and error, unless you want a St George Illawarra or Newcastle Knight structure for immediate success, which comes with the cost of a long, serious hangover!

Signing Kieran Foran, albeit possibly for only one season, and the ultra-consistent Tohu Harris for next season and beyond should further strengthen Warriors’ fans optimism and dreams of capturing that elusive title. It’s true the past two seasons have been underwhelming – well you could really say the past six – but watch out for season 2017 as a warning shot to the NRL powerhouses.

With the man known as ‘Lucky Jim’ in the driver’s seat, history points toward a golden era for the New Zealand club. The Warriors have arrived as a serious football team.