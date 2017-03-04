Collingwood stay alive with one-point AFLW

Toby Greene blows up at the wrong man after friendly fire

Collingwood have kept their AFL Women’s finals hopes alive with a hard fought one-point victory over Fremantle in hot conditions at Rushton Park.

Collingwood kicked three consecutive goals either side of quarter-time but Fremantle responded with two quick majors to start the second half in the heat, in Mandurah, to set up an exciting finish.

The Dockers were chasing their first win of the AFLW competition but it wasn’t to be with the Magpies holding on for a 5.2 (32) to 4.7 (31) victory to improve to a 2-3 record.

Nicola Stevens racked up 18 possessions and six marks for Collingwood with Melissa Kuys gathering 17 disposals.

Lara Filocamo had 21 disposals for the Dockers, Dana Hooker 20 and Gemma Houghton 15.

Tayla Bresland produced an impressive defensive job restricting Collingwood forward Moana Hope to just four kicks – for a goal and a behind.

But Hope did take a crucial mark at half-back in the dying stages.

It was a goal-fest early on with five in the first quarter. Collingwood kicking the last two to claim a five-point advantage.

The only goal of the second quarter went the way of the Magpies’ Cameron as they led by 12 at the main break.

As the temperature moved beyond 30 degrees, the Dockers started the second half on fire with two goals in a minute to Houghton and Amy Lavell as they regained a one-point lead.

Alicia Eva ran on to a ball in the goal square and soccered it through just before three quarter-time to put Collingwood back on top by five points.

Fremantle continued to push in the last quarter and had several good chances to move in front but the Pies survived to claim victory by the barest of margins.