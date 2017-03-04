Lions pip Crows in AFLW

Toby Greene blows up at the wrong man after friendly fire

Brisbane pipped Adelaide by three points on Saturday night to remain the only undefeated side in the AFL women’s league.

The Lions came from behind at three quarter-time to notch a tense 5.3 (33) to 4.6 (30) at Norwood Oval in Adelaide.

Brisbane trailed by two points at the last change but Lion Kate McCarthy kicked the decisive – and only – goal in a tense last term with a hopeful 40m roost that bounced through.

McCarthy kicked two majors, as did Adelaide’s Sarah Perkins, in the top-of-the-table fixture attended by 12,108 spectators.

In a fierce clash, Brisbane’s Brittany Gibson was placed on report for a head-high crunch on Adelaide skipper Chelsea Randall in the first quarter.

Randall had her head over a ground ball when Gibson collected her with a bump, flooring the Crow.

The Lions potted the opening goal when Emily Bates was released into space from a stoppage and converted on the run in the third minute.

But the Crows answered some 10 minutes later when Sally Riley ran into an open goal after a clever kick from Erin Phillips.

Adelaide pressed ahead in the second stanza when spearhead Perkins marked and goaled – the home side dominated the quarter but failed to fully capitalise, 1.3 to the Lions’ solitary point to hold an eight-point halftime buffer.

Within five minutes of the third term, Adelaide’s lead disappeared as the visitors scored a pair of rapid goals – the second a stunning running goal by Kate Lutkins, who gained possession on the 50m line, dashed away and bounced before finishing.

Adelaide’s Perkins then gave her side the lead before a controversial goal to teammate Abbey Holmes – who was given a 50m penalty after a scuffle between players – edged the Crows eight points in front.

But the Lions hit back on the three-quarter time siren when Emma Zielke threaded a set shot to reduce the margin to two points.

And after McCarthy’s speculative goal in the second minute of the last term for the Lions, the visitors held on for a gallant victory.