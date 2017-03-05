Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City: A-League live scores, blog

Melbourne City remain a darkhorse for the A-League title but they need to kick-start their season this afternoon against fellow finals contenders the Central Coast Mariners. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5pm AEDT.

After thumping the Wellington Phoenix 5-1 in New Zealand, City were brought back to earth last week against Sydney FC, losing 3-1 in a game that showcased the best and worst of Melbourne’s play.

At their best, City hustled Sydney well and dominated the opening exchanges despite conceding an early penalty. Just seconds later, Nick Fitzgerald equalised with a stunning goal that once again provided the hosts with momentum.

Such momentum however was erased after Manny Muscat was deservedly sent off after committing two poor challenges. At 1-1, City were well in the contest but the red card derailed an already vulnerable defence. The result – a 3-1 defeat that leaves City in fourth position on the ladder.

The Mariners meanwhile scrapped hard in a 1-1 draw against the Newcastle Jets last week. Back at home, the Central Coast will prove a tough nut to crack knowing full well that the hosts need a victory today to maintain realistic chances of making the top six.

City and the Mariners often produce entertaining affairs when they clash with one another. Indeed the last time these two teams met in Gosford in New Year’s Eve, the game finished two all.

In that particular contest, City started off well but then faded in the second half and allowed the Mariners to dominate possession and territory. Indeed City have severely struggled to put teams to the sword when in the lead. Rivals Sydney FC have had no such troubles and that is why they are leading the competition comfortably.

For City to realise their undoubted potential, they need to press high and play at a high tempo for 90 minutes, period. There is no question that if they improve their concentration in key moments, they will have a great shot of challenging for the title, let alone beating the Mariners this afternoon.

City will have to keep tabs on Roy O’Donovan today. The Mariners’ striker has scored in his two previous games against City and has been a thorn in City’s defence of late. If O’Donovan is given space to shoot again, another tough afternoon awaits for Melbourne.

Prediction

City remain the sleeping giants of the A-League and it remains to be seen if they will awake from their slumber this afternoon. If Tim Cahill, Bruno Fornaroli, Nicolas Colazo and Luke Brattan can lead from the front and ignite City’s play, Melbourne should secure the three points and finally re-ignite their title charge.

City to win 3-1