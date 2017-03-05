Perth Wildcats vs Illawarra Hawks: NBL finals Game 3 live scores, blog

It’s do-or-die for the Illawarra Hawks as they travel to face the Perth Wildcats in Game 3 of the NBL finals series. Join The Roar for all the action from 3pm (AEDT).
Having won both games 89-77, Perth lead the series 2-0, have all the momentum and are at home, so the possibility of going back-to-back in front of that home crowd will add to their advantage.
However, the Wildcats may have injury problems, with Matt Knight leaving Game 2 early after suffering a head knock in the third quarter. He clearly had symptoms of concussion, which leaves his status for this game in doubt.
Illawarra saw the return of Marvelle Harris in Game 2, however he was clearly underdone, after arriving back in Illawarra from the USA Wednesday morning.
For the Hawks to get back into the series they need Rotnei Clarke to get some more support from big men Nick Kay and AJ Ogilvy, especially if Matt Knight is out.
The break may help the Hawks regroup and analyse what they did wrong in the first two games, however it may also assist Knight get over his injury concerns
Prediction
The Wildcats go into this game looking to close out the series and start celebrating, while the Hawks need to survive another day and force a fourth match, to be played in Illawarra. The Hawks overcame this situation against Adelaide in the semi-finals, however this Wildcats team at home is a completely different beast to the 36ers.
Wildcats to clinch the series 3-0 with a four-point win.
3:19pm
Sam Walker said | 3:19pm | ! Report
Ogilvy gets the Hawks on the scoreboard with 2 free throws.
Perth Wildcats 12 Illawarra Hawks 2
7:03 left in the first.
3:18pm
Sam Walker said | 3:18pm | ! Report
McKay with the slam and it is 10 straight points for the Wildcats,
Wagstaff gets a layup and is fouled he is at the line for a 3 point play.
The free throw is no good.
Perth Wildcats 12 Illawarra Hawks 0
7:24 left in the first.
3:17pm
Sam Walker said | 3:17pm | ! Report
Prather at the line and sinks both free throws.
Perth Wildcats 8 Illawarra Hawks 0
8:00 left in the first.
3:16pm
Sam Walker said | 3:16pm | ! Report
Redhage gets the 2 and the Wildcats have started on fire.
Perth Wildcats 6 Illawarra Hawks 0
8:00 first quarter.
3:14pm
Sam Walker said | 3:14pm | ! Report
Perth double their advantage.
Perth Wildcats 4 Illawarra Hawks 0
9:30 in the first quarter.
3:13pm
Sam Walker said | 3:13pm | ! Report
Prather at the free throw line and sinks both.
Perth Wildcats 2 Illawarra Hawks 0
9:50 left in the first.
3:12pm
Sam Walker said | 3:12pm | ! Report
Tip off goes to the Wildcats.
3:07pm
Sam Walker said | 3:07pm | ! Report
As expected pack crowd at the Perth Arena.
3:00pm
Sam Walker said | 3:00pm | ! Report
Any late predictions? I still have the Wildcats getting the win and going back to back.
3:05pm
Damo said | 3:05pm | ! Report
This could be all over by half time then party time in the jungle. Cats by 15+
3:10pm
Sam Walker said | 3:10pm | ! Report
Hope not, good close game until the final minute or so is what i want to see.
2:59pm
Sam Walker said | 2:59pm | ! Report
Shawn Redhage will be starting for the Wildcats today, HE replaces the injured Matthew Knight.
2:57pm
Sam Walker said | 2:57pm | ! Report
Good afternoon everyone,
Thanks for joining me for game 3 of the NBL Finals finals.
Will we see the Wildcats sweep the Hawks in Perth, or will Illawarra live to fight another day.