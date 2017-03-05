Perth Wildcats vs Illawarra Hawks: NBL finals Game 3 live scores, blog

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

GTFO: How the hell did he sink this?

It’s do-or-die for the Illawarra Hawks as they travel to face the Perth Wildcats in Game 3 of the NBL finals series. Join The Roar for all the action from 3pm (AEDT).

Having won both games 89-77, Perth lead the series 2-0, have all the momentum and are at home, so the possibility of going back-to-back in front of that home crowd will add to their advantage.

However, the Wildcats may have injury problems, with Matt Knight leaving Game 2 early after suffering a head knock in the third quarter. He clearly had symptoms of concussion, which leaves his status for this game in doubt.

Illawarra saw the return of Marvelle Harris in Game 2, however he was clearly underdone, after arriving back in Illawarra from the USA Wednesday morning.

For the Hawks to get back into the series they need Rotnei Clarke to get some more support from big men Nick Kay and AJ Ogilvy, especially if Matt Knight is out.

The break may help the Hawks regroup and analyse what they did wrong in the first two games, however it may also assist Knight get over his injury concerns

Prediction

The Wildcats go into this game looking to close out the series and start celebrating, while the Hawks need to survive another day and force a fourth match, to be played in Illawarra. The Hawks overcame this situation against Adelaide in the semi-finals, however this Wildcats team at home is a completely different beast to the 36ers.

Wildcats to clinch the series 3-0 with a four-point win.