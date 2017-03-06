Hunt becomes the Hunted: Dragons fall prey to desperation

I’m not sure who would have been more concerned by the performance of Ben Hunt on Thursday evening; the Dragons or the Broncos. While Brisbane managed to defeat an error-prone and ill-disciplined Cronulla side, Hunt’s poor performance will have created a shadow of doubt from Wolli Creek to Wollongong.

Since signing on with St George-Illawarra to become rugby league’s newest million-dollar baby, Hunt has been under more pressure than Darryl Brohman’s bed springs to justify his value. And he played like a man feeling every ounce of that immense pressure.

Hunt’s lack of confidence was apparent from opening set. He rarely made the correct decision in attack and his fifth tackle options were atrocious. I haven’t witnessed so many poor choices in one night since schoolies.

The most alarming aspect of Hunt’s performance was the extent to which his fundamental footballing skills have eroded since 2015. For a halfback of his experience, the passing accuracy Hunt displayed on Thursday was simply not acceptable. Several of his longer passes floated forward or missed their intended target altogether, stifling many an attacking raid.

Hunt’s kicking game was just as disappointing. His attacking bombs had the precision and subtlety of Pearl Harbour, routinely missing their mark by a considerable distance or not allowing his chasers time to get into position.

The result of Hunt’s attacking ineptitude was a Broncos side that looked less threatening than a sedated wobbegong. Brisbane seemed completely reliant on moments of individual brilliance from Anthony Milford to generate try scoring opportunities. While this will win Brisbane a few games (including Thursday’s) it’s an unsustainable approach moving forward.

But any concerns the Broncos may have pale into insignificance when compared to what the Dragons must be feeling right now. Peter Doust ponied up over $6 million for Hunt’s services, only to watch him lay an egg in the season opener. At the same time, St George’s considerably more cost effective halves duo of Gareth Widdop and Josh McCrone had the Saints marching in to the tune of 42 points against the competition favourites.

Ben Hunt can certainly turn things around. During his breakthrough season in 2015, he displayed the kind of organisational and game management skills needed to effectively steer a team around the park. But it’s been almost 18 months since that Ben Hunt laced up a boot.

And in a delightful dose of irony, if Hunt were to continue his poor run of form for the Broncos, his natural replacement in the halves will be Benji Marshall, the very man responsible for the sorry state of the St George attack in 2016… Only in rugby league.

Is Friday night a great night for football?

It used to be. But I’m not so sure anymore.

As part of the new $2 billion broadcast rights deal, which doesn’t actually kick off until 2018, the NRL has once again shuffled the scheduling deck.

Monday Night Football is gone. This was never the most fascinating fixture, usually pitting a hapless Newcastle side against a second rate Sydney team, but it was the perfect tonic to Mondayitis. It also meant there was NRL football being played five nights a week, much to my wife’s disgust.

In its place, the NRL and its broadcast partners have given us back a second Friday night game. But instead of having the two games played simultaneously – one being shown live and the other on delayed telecast – they will be played back to back with the first game kicking off at 6pm.

I don’t like it. It’s just too early. And as a stereotypical fair-weather Sydney fan, instead of giving it a fair go I plan to whinge and moan about it from the outset.

In theory, a 6pm start is a wonderful idea. From outward appearances, the NRL is finally putting the fans first. The family-friendly timeslot allows kids to go to the footy and still make it home in time for Big Dog, while the average battler can sink a couple of schooners at the pub before heading home, and all without compromising quality time with the family.

In reality, it will probably prove to be a logistical nightmare. As most Sydneysiders will tell you, getting anywhere on a Friday evening is diabolical. Traffic is more congested than Clive Palmer’s aorta and only worsens during a sporting event. So the idea of making it home from work, getting the kids ready, arriving at the ground and finding your seats in time for a 6pm kick-off is pure fantasy.

And what about those of us just wanting to watch the game at home? I don’t know about you, but I have a better chance of getting a golden ticket in my next Wonka bar than making it home to sit down with a cold beer in time for a 6pm kick-off.

I get why League Central has opted for this approach. The earlier timeslot will attract much healthier advertising revenue and will also increase betting turnover, of which the NRL takes a juicy slice. Rugby league is a business after all, and I don’t begrudge the NRL for maximising its returns.

But don’t play us for fools. Drive time football is not about families and certainly not about the fans. It’s a quick cash grab and nothing more.

5th Tackle Option

Here are five quick thoughts on the action from Round 1:

1. The quality of the football on display between the Raiders and the Cowboys was other-worldly. Ferocious hitting, desperate goal-line defence, end-to-end action in attack, fends, fists, fights and finally, that finish. Up there as one of the best games I’ve ever witnessed. I actually felt guilty flicking the channel over the check the cricket score.

2. In a throwback to the halcyon days of rugby league’s past (when craft beer was anything European and sleeves were only found on shirts) the referees brought back the sin bin. The archaic rule was enforced on no fewer than three occasions in Round 1, after being used only 17 times during the entire 2016 season. Is this just an officiating fad, or a terrifying glimpse into the game’s future? And what’s next, pushing in scrums? Madness.

3. There was something eerily familiar about the Tigers’ destruction of South Sydney. I was reminded of Round 2 of last season, when the speed of their attack blew Manly off the park. The Tigers fizzled after a hot start in 2016, and I think they will suffer a similar fate this year. Their attack is too heavily reliant on scoring in broken play, rather than executing set plays in the red zone.

4. Stunning debut by Luke Keary. He played with poise and control throughout the game and consistently chose the right time to run the ball. His combination with Mitchell Pearce is shaping up nicely, and this will only improve as the season progresses. Hard to imagine this is the same guy who refused to unleash hell upon Russell’s command and subsequently couldn’t crack the Rabbitohs’ starting side.

5. It’s always sad to watch a superstar of the game succumb to injury. The sight of Greg Inglis hobbling through the defensive line, realising he simply couldn’t run and just standing there waiting to be tackled was more sobering than a mobile RBT. His loss will have massive implications for both South Sydney and Queensland.