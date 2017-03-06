India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 2nd Test – Day 3

Australia kept control of the second Test match against India in Bangalore at the end of the day two following a hard grind that saw them score just 197 runs from their 90 overs. Follow the live scores and blog of day three of this second Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.

Resuming at 0/40 this morning, the visitors quickly lost their first wicket as David Warner was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin. It was the eighth time in his career that Warner was dismissed by the off-spinner.

Ravindra Jadeja got into the act soon afterwards when he dismissed skipper Steve Smith in single digits. Smith had been struggling to get on top of India’s bowlers as he scored just eight runs in 51 deliveries before being caught by Wriddhiman Saha as the ball looped up off his pad.

A gritty 60 off the bat of Matt Renshaw ensured he had played more than his part before he too was removed by Jadeja. Renshaw went down the track looking to hit one over the top, only to try and pad it away at the last moment. He missed and Saha made no mistakes behind the stumps.

An under-pressure Shaun Marsh turned the tide of criticism with a gutsy knock of 66 runs on Sunday.

Marsh had some luck going his way but by the time he was done in by Umesh Yadav in the final session he had done what was expected. On a tough surface, his knock of 66 was worth its weight in gold.

Prior to his dismissal, India had removed Peter Handscomb and Mitchell Marsh through Jadeja and Ishant Sharma respectively.

Australia finished the day at 6/237, leading India by 48 runs.

Another 60 odd runs from here on and India will be looking at a very stiff third innings showing to come back into the game. Anything more and the game and the series is as good as gone for the hosts.

The important thing from Australia’s point of view was that, despite the nature of the pitch, they showed enough resilience against four good bowlers. Will India be able to do the same when it is their turn after three below-par showings with the bat in this series?

