India vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 2nd Test – Day 3

Australia kept control of the second Test match against India in Bangalore at the end of the day two following a hard grind that saw them score just 197 runs from their 90 overs. Follow the live scores and blog of day three of this second Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.
Resuming at 0/40 this morning, the visitors quickly lost their first wicket as David Warner was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin. It was the eighth time in his career that Warner was dismissed by the off-spinner.
Ravindra Jadeja got into the act soon afterwards when he dismissed skipper Steve Smith in single digits. Smith had been struggling to get on top of India’s bowlers as he scored just eight runs in 51 deliveries before being caught by Wriddhiman Saha as the ball looped up off his pad.
A gritty 60 off the bat of Matt Renshaw ensured he had played more than his part before he too was removed by Jadeja. Renshaw went down the track looking to hit one over the top, only to try and pad it away at the last moment. He missed and Saha made no mistakes behind the stumps.
An under-pressure Shaun Marsh turned the tide of criticism with a gutsy knock of 66 runs on Sunday.
Marsh had some luck going his way but by the time he was done in by Umesh Yadav in the final session he had done what was expected. On a tough surface, his knock of 66 was worth its weight in gold.
Prior to his dismissal, India had removed Peter Handscomb and Mitchell Marsh through Jadeja and Ishant Sharma respectively.
Australia finished the day at 6/237, leading India by 48 runs.
Another 60 odd runs from here on and India will be looking at a very stiff third innings showing to come back into the game. Anything more and the game and the series is as good as gone for the hosts.
The important thing from Australia’s point of view was that, despite the nature of the pitch, they showed enough resilience against four good bowlers. Will India be able to do the same when it is their turn after three below-par showings with the bat in this series?
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:35pm | ! Report
Change in the bowling then. Ravindra Jadeja comes in for Ishant.
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:34pm | ! Report
Beaten…
…Starc hasn’t played Ashwin too well today and gets beaten again. Pitches just outside leg and goes away for a couple of byes – think that came off his thigh pad.
Two balls later, bit of an appeal, but don’t think it’s pitched in line. Wants to line up to smash the next ball but again doesn’t find the length, before he defends the final ball off the back foot.
6/257 in 114. Lead’s 68.
Justin Ware said | 3:31pm | ! Report
Where is Jadeja?!
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:35pm | ! Report
There he is. (albeit very late.)
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:31pm | ! Report
After that edgy four, Ishant goes back to over the stumps, and a couple of dots later, Wade flicks one through mid-wicket for another couple.
Looking so much easier right now. Tiring bowlers.
Six off the over.
Lead’s 66.
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:28pm | ! Report
Edged for a four…
…Ishant goes slightly wider outside the off and Wade has a flash at it, gets it through the slips and a diving Pujara cannot stop the speeding ball.
Lead creeps up, moving towards the triple figures.
Rob said | 3:28pm | ! Report
This is really negative bowling from Ashwin IMO. India are hoping for a bad shot instead of bowling a good ball.
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:26pm | ! Report
Interesting to see Ashwin attack Starc outside the leg-stump, but there’s a slip and a silly-point close in on the off. Which tells me he needs to closer to the off…
…which he does on the third ball. It’s quicker this time and Starc is able to adjust it and get it through backward point for a couple.
Goes back to outside the leg-stump on successive occasions after that and Starc wants to grab a piece of that. Misses. And again. And is then beaten off the final ball.
6/249 in 112, lead’s 61.
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:23pm | ! Report
A dot at Starc before Saha makes a diving stop down the leg-side but that doesn’t stop Starc from picking up a single. By no means has the pitch eased out but they are batting well here, Starc in particular.
More of the same from Ishant, that off-stump, just outside, sort of a line before he lets loose a bouncer. Too high for Wade to even contemplate a pull.
6/247 in 111, lead’s 58
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:18pm | ! Report
Starc did attempt his first smash of the day but it’s slowed down beautifully by Ashwin and there’s another that bounces up disconcertingly as he tries to go for a half-sweep, half-slog. Off the final ball, a misfield by the bowler allows Starc a single, the only run of the over.
6/246 in 110, lead’s 57.