Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: UEFA Champions League live scores, blog

A struggling Arsenal side will be playing for pride when they host Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League. Join The Roar from 6:45am AEDT for live scores and commentary.
With a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in their past fixture which took them out of the top four, Arsenal’s woes seem to be getting worse.
Manager Arsene Wenger made the decision to bench key man Alexis Sanchez against the Reds, a decision that proved to be poor as the Chilean came on at half time and made an immediate impact.
With the futures of both Sanchez and Mesut Özil in doubt, the future for the Gunners doesn’t look good, and no one will be feeling the pressure more than Wenger.
On top of that, Arsenal seem to have an impossible mountain to climb, needing a 4-nil against the German powerhouse to secure a spot in the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2010/11 season.
Bayern Munich haven’t had the greatest season by their standards, however they still sit at the top of the Bundesliga and are almost certain to progress to the next stage of the Champions League.
Coming off three-straight wins, including an 8-nil thrashing against Hamburger SV in their last fixture, Bayern Munich seem to be going back to their old dominant ways.
The last two times Bayern have faced Arsenal they have come away with 5-1 wins at the Allianz Stadium.
Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben scored fantastic goals in both those games, and will be looking to continue to be a thorn in the Gunners’ side.
Prediction
It’s difficult to see a way that Arsenal can win this game on their current form. If they can find their spark after a horrid few months, maybe they can walk away a positive result. However, it doesn’t look too likely.
Arsenal 0 – 2 Bayern Munich
6:59am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:59am | ! Report
14′ – Giroud wins a header in the box but the ball bounces just wide for a goal kick.
ARSENAL 0 – 0 BAYERN MUNICH
6:58am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:58am | ! Report
13′ – Bellerin makes a run and does well to force a corner off Alaba’s block.
ARSENAL 0 – 0 BAYERN MUNICH
6:57am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:57am | ! Report
10′ – Walcott gets the ball in space, but Neuer does well to come out and save.
ARSENAL 0 – 0 BAYERN MUNICH
6:54am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:54am | ! Report
8′ – Robben finds space and his shot is deflected out for a corner.
ARSENAL 0 – 0 BAYERN MUNICH
6:51am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:51am | ! Report
6′ – Arsenal are press well early on, and they seem to be at a different intensity on and off the ball. Where was this in their first game?
Or, in their last five or six games.
ARSENAL 0 – 0 BAYERN MUNICH
6:50am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:50am | ! Report
5′ – Passing the ball around the back are Bayern, they could do this all game, they seem in no rush to attack.
ARSENAL 0 – 0 BAYERN MUNICH
6:49am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:49am | ! Report
4′ – Danny Welbeck took ill in the warm up, so Olivier Giroud takes his place and is set in the middle, moving Alexis Sanchez to the left hand side.
Arsenal have no luck it would seem.
ARSENAL 0 – 0 BAYERN MUNICH
6:49am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:49am | ! Report
3′ – The referee restarts the game.
ARSENAL 0 – 0 BAYERN MUNICH
6:48am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:48am | ! Report
2′ – There have been fans throwing toilet paper all over the pitch by Bayern Munich supporters, putting the game to a halt for the time being.
ARSENAL 0 – 0 BAYERN MUNICH
6:46am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:46am | ! Report
0′ – Bayern Munich kick-off to get this game underway.
ARSENAL 0 – 0 BAYERN MUNICH
6:44am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:44am | ! Report
The players are on the pitch, as they await the iconic Champions League theme to conclude.
6:42am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 6:42am | ! Report
The sides are in the tunnel, and ready to come out onto the pitch.