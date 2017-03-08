Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: UEFA Champions League live scores, blog

A struggling Arsenal side will be playing for pride when they host Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League. Join The Roar from 6:45am AEDT for live scores and commentary.

With a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in their past fixture which took them out of the top four, Arsenal’s woes seem to be getting worse.

Manager Arsene Wenger made the decision to bench key man Alexis Sanchez against the Reds, a decision that proved to be poor as the Chilean came on at half time and made an immediate impact.

With the futures of both Sanchez and Mesut Özil in doubt, the future for the Gunners doesn’t look good, and no one will be feeling the pressure more than Wenger.

On top of that, Arsenal seem to have an impossible mountain to climb, needing a 4-nil against the German powerhouse to secure a spot in the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2010/11 season.

Bayern Munich haven’t had the greatest season by their standards, however they still sit at the top of the Bundesliga and are almost certain to progress to the next stage of the Champions League.

Coming off three-straight wins, including an 8-nil thrashing against Hamburger SV in their last fixture, Bayern Munich seem to be going back to their old dominant ways.

The last two times Bayern have faced Arsenal they have come away with 5-1 wins at the Allianz Stadium.

Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben scored fantastic goals in both those games, and will be looking to continue to be a thorn in the Gunners’ side.

Prediction

It’s difficult to see a way that Arsenal can win this game on their current form. If they can find their spark after a horrid few months, maybe they can walk away a positive result. However, it doesn’t look too likely.

Arsenal 0 – 2 Bayern Munich

