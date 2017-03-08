New Zealand vs South Africa: International cricket, 1st Test – Day 1 live scores

New Zealand will be out for revenge when they put the whites on for a three-Test series against a red-hot South Africa. Join The Roar for live scores of Day 1 in Dunedin from 9am (AEDT).

In what is the Kiwis’ biggest home series of the summer, they got things off to an ordinary start in the shorter forms of the game, getting hammered in a T20 and then bombing out in a fifth and deciding ODI match.

While short-form game means little moving into the Test series, particularly when you consider AB De Villiers won’t be there for the tourists, they will carry the momentum of not only this series, but recent form.

South Africa’s good run of form started during winter with a beating of New Zealand at home, before they toured Australia and came away victorious before defending home ground advantage against Sri Lanka.

The Proteas have been in some strong form, and a lot of that has been down to their bowling attack. Youngster Kagiso Rabada is leading from the front and with Vernon Philander doing plenty in support, the side often have their opposition under pressure early.

With Faf Du Plesis and Quinton De Kock then leading a strong batting order, it’s not difficult to see why South Africa have been so dominant.

New Zealand have also been in strong form at home. After being thumped in India, they have had series wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh throughout the summer, some of their younger players standing up.

Despite that, it’s still been down to Kane Williamson to pave the way, and more often than not if he doesn’t make a score then neither do New Zealand.

Williamson has backup from Ross Taylor, but it’s been inconsistent and he needs a big series. Tim Southee and Trent Boult are the other players who could turn the series on its head with the opening bowling combination needing to reduce the tourists early on.

Incredibly, New Zealand have won just four of 42 Test matches against the Proteas. That doesn’t bode well for this series, although the sides appear to be closely matched and the Kiwis have the benefit of home ground advantage.

Prediction

South Africa rolled Australia not so long ago. New Zealand might be a strong side at home, but they haven’t played anyone of the Proteas calibre in the longest form of the game for some time.

They will certainly put up a fight, but unless the dynamic trio of Williamson, Boult and Southee can put on a show they will get beaten.

South Africa to take the 1-0 series lead.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the first day’s play in this series from 9am (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.