Returning stars headline 30-man Socceroos squad to play Iraq and UAE

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has named a 30-man squad for the Socceroos upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with four returning stars headlining the team.

The squad is for Australia’s next two World Cup qualifiers, to be played against Iraq on March 23 and the UAE on March 28

Tim Cahill is the most high-profile of the returning players after the Melbourne City veteran missed Australia’s 2-2 draw with Thailand in November.

Cahill will be joined in the squad by Tomi Juric, Massimo Luongo and Mitch Langerak, who are all returning for the matches, while James Troisi has been named for the first time since 2015.

Troisi is not the only player to return to the Socceroos’ set-up after an extended absence, with Sydney FC goalkeeper Danny Vukovic earning a call-up to the squad after an impressive A-League campaign to date for the Sky Blues, and midfielder Mustafa Amini in line for an international debut after being included in the provisional 30-man list.

Postecoglou said the squad was well balanced and would be cut to 23 after this week’s games.

“We have named an extended squad with a few notable returns but we will make a final decision after this weekend’s matches around Australia, Asia and Europe,” Postecoglou said.

“With the Asian leagues and some countries in Europe only just starting I wanted to have another look.

“It is encouraging to have the experience of Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Mass Luongo, Mitch Langerak and James Troisi back in the squad but we also have some players who have been on the fringe who have been knocking on the door of both the squad and the starting side.”

The recent draw against Thailand left Australia precariously placed in third place of Group B, with only the top two sides gaining automatic qualification for the FIFA World Cup.

Whichever team finishes third will be forced to play the third-placed team of Group A for the right to qualify for the inter-confederation play-off.

Full Socceroos squad to play Iraq and UAE

Mustafa Amini (Aarhus Gymnastikforening), Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Nathan Burns (FC Tokyo), Tim Cahill (Melbourne City), Milos Degenek (Yokohoma), Ryan Edwards (Patrick Thistle FC), Alex Gersbach (Rosenborg), Craig Goodwin (Sparta Rotterdam), Rhyan Grant (Sydney FC), Chris Ikonomidis (Aarhus Gymnastikforening), Jackson Irving (Burton Albion FC), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), James Jeggo (SK Sturm Graz), Tomi Juric (FC Luzern), Robbie Kruse (Liaoning Whowin FC), Mitchell Langerak (Stuttgart), Mathew Leckie (Ingolstadt), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Awer Mabil (Esjberg FB), Riley McGree (Adelaide United), Matthew McKay (Brisbane Roar), Mark Milligan (Baniyas FC), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), Matthew Ryan (KRC Genk), Trent Sainsbury (FC Internazionale Milano), Brad Smith (Bournemouth), James Troisi (Melbourne Victory), Danny Vukovic (Sydney FC), Rhys Williams (Perth Glory), Bailey Wright (Bristol City)

Upcoming Socceroos fixtures

Thursday, March 23 (11pm AEDT) vs Iraq at PAS Stadium, Tehran

Tuesday, March 28 (8pm AEDT) vs United Arab Emirates at Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney