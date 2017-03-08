Yet another Pacquiao fight bites the dust

Overeem KOs Mark Hunt with knee to the face

Jeff Horn’s promoters aren’t giving up on him fighting Manny Pacquiao, with announcements around the Filipino boxing great’s planned bout with Amir Khan proving premature.

Pacquiao reneged on Australian Horn and their April encounter to pursue a lucrative fight with Englishman Khan in the United Arab Emirates, revealing on Twitter that the pair were in negotiations.

But that prospect is off, according to Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum.

“It’s kaddish for the UAE deal. It’s dead,” Arum told ESPN.

“I’m talking to him about another proposal for another fight, not Khan.

“Khan won’t be Manny’s next opponent.”

Arum said Pacquiao was likely to look at arranging a fight in June or July.

A spokesperson for Duco Events, the New Zealand-based promoters of the Horn-Pacquiao fight, told AAP on Wednesday the company would not comment on running developments around the Filipino’s next fight.

But he said Duco has never conceded the fight with Horn, slated for Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, was off.

Soon after being announced in January, doubt was cast over welterweight Horn’s dream fight with the 38-year-old Pacquiao as it emerged Khan was his preferred opponent.

The Horn-Pacquiao fight would have been one of the biggest in Australian boxing history.