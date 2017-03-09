Gold Coast Suns vs Western Bulldogs: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

Geelong youngster's tackle likely to be looked at by MRP

In the first match of the final round of the JLT Community Series the Gold Coast Suns will look to remain unbeaten in the preseason as they welcome the Western Bulldogs who will look to end the series with their first win. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5:50pm AEDT.

As expected both sides have named strong squads for the final hit out before the real stuff starts in two weeks’ time (how exciting!).

It has been awhile but we will final see Gary Ablett step out for the first time since Round 16 last year, while Adelaide recruit Jarryd Lyons has also been named for his first game.

Captain Tom Lynch is also back as he looks to build on his great season last year.

The Western Bulldogs have named 10 premiership players to return to the squad this week after missing against Brisbane last week.

While everybody’s favourite captain Bob Murphy is expected to play his second game since his ACL injury, high-profile recruit Travis Cloke has also been included.

Cloke will be looking to build on his solid first game in the red white and blue from Round 1 of the JLT series.

Gold Coast will come up against their toughest test so far after beating Brisbane and Essendon in the first two matches.

They have looked very solid so far and some of the new recruits have played well. Michael Barlow topped the disposal chart last week with 31 and Pearce Hanley is averaging 20 disposals in his first two games for the club.

Gary Ablett is expected to play a lot more forward this season so will be good to see how he looks, and we will get another look at top 10 pick Jack Bowes.

It is only the pre-season and its fair to say the Bulldogs haven’t looked that great so far, but have only just lost on each occasion.

Welcoming back a host of stars will sure change that. They had their moments against Brisbane last week especially in the second half. Jake Stringer played a lot more up the ground and collected 19 disposals and kicked two goals in what he will hope will be a better season than 2016, on an individual level.

Marcus Bontempelli will be hoping he steps out for his first game of the year as he continues to building towards becoming a top-three player in the league.

Prediction

I expect the Dogs to just send a friendly reminder out to the rest of the competition that there will be no premiership hangover this year and put in a good performance.

Gold Coast will have their moments and show what they are on the improve but still a ways off from a top 8 berth.

Bulldogs by 35.

