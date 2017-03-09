India and Australia play out a perfect Test match

Roar LIVE: Why Lyon will never be considered one of Australia's greats

What a comeback from India to win the second Test by 75 runs and level the series 1-1.

Australia started strong despite losing the toss, but bowled a disciplined line and length to restrict India to 189 in the first innings.

Nathan Lyon finally came good on a sub-continent pitch and claimed career-best figures of 8-50 on the very first day, the Bengaluru pitch offering the variable bounce and sharp spin that undid eight of 11 Indian batsmen.

Apart from KL Rahul, who showed plenty of application, no Indian batsman had an answer to Lyon’s spin web and got out cheaply.

Australia had started off well in their first at-bat and were looking strong to take a healthy lead, but a strong, disciplined comeback from India’s bowlers put Australia on the back foot, managing to restrict the Aussies’ lead to just 87 runs.

I am sure Day 2 must have been the most intense and draining experience for all involved.

It was a Test for the Indian batsmen in the second innings to show character and discipline on a damaging pitch.

Rahul continued his good form, scoring another half century, while Cheteshwar Pujara finally showed his best, absorbing pressure to face 221 deliveries and score a fighting 92 – not quite the century he deserved.

Ajinkya Rahane, under pressure to score runs, also joined the party and developed a match-winning partnership with Pujara of 118 runs, which started to take the game away from the Aussies.

However, the tourists put up a brave fight with the ball to take quick wickets late on Day 3, restricting India to a lead of less than 200.

Ravi Ashwin, who had a quiet first innings, finally raised his head and started to look at his best in the final innings, taking six wickets to help level the series.

This Test was a perfect display of character, application and discipline, in which players from both sides put up their hand and performed when it mattered.

In the end, India came out on top to make things even more exciting going to the third Test at Ranchi. All cricket lovers will expect another good show by both teams to ensure this series won’t be forgotten any time soon.