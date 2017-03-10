Tim Simona deregistered for betting on NRL matches

Tim Simona's betting issues have led to the NRL to crack down on exotic betting. (Naparazzi, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Tim Simona has been deregistered by the NRL for a range of rule breaches, including betting on opposition players scoring against his team.

The Wests Tigers centre also lied when interviewed by the NRL’s integrity unit, bet on rugby league matches and didn’t pass on auction proceeds to charities.

“Based on the evidence we have identified it is very hard to imagine that Tim Simona will be registered with the NRL at any time in the future,” NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said in a statement on Friday.

Greenberg said Simona was remorseful and has been dealing with serious personal issues.

The investigation into Simona’s actions, which also involves NSW police, led to him last month being stood down from playing and training.

THE NRL’S FULL STATEMENT