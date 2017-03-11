Blues vs Highlanders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Round 3 match from New Zealand sees the Highlanders travelling to Auckland to play the Blues. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the action.
The Highlanders have had a poor start to 2017, losing both of their opening games at home, while the Blues are appearing in their first home fixture, determined to build upon their win-and-loss start.
Both sides will look to utilise their obvious strengths out wide and for the Highlanders, it’s a must to play an open, expansive game, as the Blues have a huge advantage up front, with several All Blacks returning to the starting side.
The Highlanders though are mobile and will try break the game down, eliminating any structured approach to negate the Blues’ advantage.
The Blues halves’ control will go a long way to deciding the outcome, as loose kicking and poor options will allow the Highlanders to bring their dangerous backline into the match.
There are several match-ups to look out for tonight, primary being Malakai Fekitoa up against rising star Reiko Ioane, while at halfback, Aaron Smith goes head-to-head with Augustine Pulu, where the latter will look to expose Smith on defence with his strong running game.
Prediction
I can’t get past the Blues’ forward pack, too strong over 80 minutes.
Blues by 6.
6:25pm
Diggercane said | 6:25pm
When we return, Blues will be running right to left with the Clan to kick off!!
BLUES 6
HIGHLANDERS 10
6:24pm
Machpants said | 6:24pm
“this is bordering on terrible” says Tony. Bordering?
6:24pm
Rugby Tragic said | 6:24pm
Hiya TM… Digger … C’mon mate, call the game right…. do the right thing!
6:23pm
Diggercane said | 6:23pm
Second half not far away lads..
6:23pm
Rugby Tragic said | 6:23pm
G’day guys …. 6-10??? WTF!!
6:23pm
BlackWave said | 6:23pm
Why are you surprised.
6:20pm
taylorman said | 6:20pm
Well, easy to see why these two sides are fighting for the spoon, the Blues winning that one so far. Trouble with the Blues backs is they’re mostly ball runners. Getting them to have subtle defensive skills, turning and chasing, taking kicks are all not what they’ve been selected for. And it’s showing. They’re being made to look silly.
Not a good advert for rugby so far from either side t the Landers certainly look the more adaptable.
6:22pm
BlackWave said | 6:22pm
The Blues are straight trash. Everytime people talk about why they’re awful they’re branded as r*cist.
Quite frankly they have no clue at all and the way that Auckland rugby works and gets it players feeds this mindless rubbish.
6:18pm
Machooka said | 6:18pm
This game has got plenty… even a bit of AFL. Fascinating stuff!
6:23pm
Old Bugger said | 6:23pm
Gees Chook, surely there’s better kicking in the AFL? This is abysmal atm and another thing – why isn’t Parson’s having a go at the lineout, in the red zone?? Has he lost confidence with his own throwing, already??
6:18pm
Diggercane said | 6:18pm
THE HIGHLANDERS LEAD THE BLUES BY 10 POINTS TO 6 AT HALFTIME IN AUCKLAND
Back in 10…