 

Blues vs Highlanders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Diggercane Roar Guru
 

By , Diggercane is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

94 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Blues vs Highlanders

    Super Rugby, 11 March, 2017
    Eden Park
    Halftime - Blues 6, Highlanders 10
    Blues   Highlanders
    6 LIVE SCORE 10
    0 TRIES 1
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    2 PENALTY GOALS 1
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Glen Jackson
    Touch judges: Brendon Pickerill & Angus Mabey
    TMO: Shane McDermot

    This Round 3 match from New Zealand sees the Highlanders travelling to Auckland to play the Blues. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the action.

    The Highlanders have had a poor start to 2017, losing both of their opening games at home, while the Blues are appearing in their first home fixture, determined to build upon their win-and-loss start.

    Both sides will look to utilise their obvious strengths out wide and for the Highlanders, it’s a must to play an open, expansive game, as the Blues have a huge advantage up front, with several All Blacks returning to the starting side.

    The Highlanders though are mobile and will try break the game down, eliminating any structured approach to negate the Blues’ advantage.

    The Blues halves’ control will go a long way to deciding the outcome, as loose kicking and poor options will allow the Highlanders to bring their dangerous backline into the match.

    There are several match-ups to look out for tonight, primary being Malakai Fekitoa up against rising star Reiko Ioane, while at halfback, Aaron Smith goes head-to-head with Augustine Pulu, where the latter will look to expose Smith on defence with his strong running game.

    Prediction
    I can’t get past the Blues’ forward pack, too strong over 80 minutes.

    Blues by 6.

    Join us live on The Roar for this game, and feel free to leave your comments on the match below.

    A Rotundity and happy ex hooker who just loves Rugby really, oh and my kids and Kendra of course who lets me watch as much Rugby as I want, mostly. Follow Digby Ross on Twitter @Diggercane.

    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join our live blogging and video teams. If you think you have what it takes, get in touch.