Blues vs Highlanders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Round 3 match from New Zealand sees the Highlanders travelling to Auckland to play the Blues. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the action.

The Highlanders have had a poor start to 2017, losing both of their opening games at home, while the Blues are appearing in their first home fixture, determined to build upon their win-and-loss start.

Both sides will look to utilise their obvious strengths out wide and for the Highlanders, it’s a must to play an open, expansive game, as the Blues have a huge advantage up front, with several All Blacks returning to the starting side.

The Highlanders though are mobile and will try break the game down, eliminating any structured approach to negate the Blues’ advantage.

The Blues halves’ control will go a long way to deciding the outcome, as loose kicking and poor options will allow the Highlanders to bring their dangerous backline into the match.

There are several match-ups to look out for tonight, primary being Malakai Fekitoa up against rising star Reiko Ioane, while at halfback, Aaron Smith goes head-to-head with Augustine Pulu, where the latter will look to expose Smith on defence with his strong running game.

Prediction

I can’t get past the Blues’ forward pack, too strong over 80 minutes.

Blues by 6.

