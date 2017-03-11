Brisbane Lions vs Western Bulldogs: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

The Western Bulldogs travel north to take on the undefeated Brisbane Lions on Saturday morning at the South Pine Sports Complex. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 11:05am AEDT.
Round 6 of the inaugural AFL Women’s season see the Bulldogs needing to upset the first placed Lions to keep their season alive.
Unfortunately for the Dogs, they’ll be without their captain Katie Brennan for the rest of the year.
Brennan strained her quad during the week at training and won’t be fit to play with only two rounds to go following this one.
For the all-conquering Lions, coach Craig Starcevich will be hoping for more of the same as his side looks to continue their winning ways.
Despite ranking equal sixth with an average of 21.8 inside 50s, the Lions are third in goals kicked with 4.8 a game behind Carlton (5.8) and Adelaide (5.2).
Another stat that Brisbane have managed to overcome is their seventh-placed 18.6 clearances a game.
So how have the Lions won every week? One word – defence. Brisbane rank third with 105 rebound 50s (21 per game) and are only allowing 2.4 goals a game.
With so much attention focussed on their goalkicking weapons, the real heroes for the Lions are at the other end of the ground.
The Bulldogs will need to take care of the footy and make the most of their forays forward, otherwise they’ll watch the ball fly over their heads and into the waiting arms of the Lions’ three-pronged attack of Kate McCarthy, Sabrina Fredrick-Traub and Tayla Harris.
Prediction
Everything will need to go the Bulldogs’ way as they try to topple Brisbane on their home soil.
Breaking down the Lions’ defensive structure will be key for the Katie Brennan-less team of the west.
Brisbane will be keen to keep some distance between themselves and the chasing pack with another solid win at home.
Brisbane to win by 16 points.
12:19pm
Phil Raymond said | 12:19pm
Brisbane finally get their hands on the ball and move it forward. Fredrick-Traub with a great handball but the kick is smothered through for a point.
Brisbane 2.7.19
Bulldogs 2.4.16
12:17pm
Phil Raymond said | 12:17pm
A flying shot at goal from Rebecca Neaves misses to the near side and the Bulldogs are within 2 points.
Brisbane 2.6.18
Bulldogs 2.4.16
12:16pm
Phil Raymond said | 12:16pm
Here come the Dogs! Ellie Blackburn finds herself all alone 40m out. Her shot at goal looks good but fades to hit the post.
Sam Virgo is pinged for holding the ball and Jaimee Lambert slots another goal for the Dogs.
Brisbane 2.6.18
Bulldogs 2.3.15
12:12pm
Phil Raymond said | 12:12pm
The Bulldogs go forward again and Brisbane rush a behind.
Brisbane 2.6.18
Bulldogs 1.2.8
12:11pm
Phil Raymond said | 12:11pm
Reports of an injury to Brisbane’s Sabrina Fredrick-Traub. She picked up a knock to her quad which seems to be restricting her movement.
12:09pm
Phil Raymond said | 12:09pm
The second half is underway and the Bulldogs win the first clearance. They force a number of repeated stoppages inside 50 before Jaimee Lambert earns a free kick 20m out directly in front. She nails the goal for the perfect start for the Dogs.
Brisbane 2.6.18
Bulldogs 1.1.7
12:05pm
Phil Raymond said | 12:05pm
It’s a hot day up at South Pine Sports Complex as the heat policy has been enforced with an extended half time break.
It will be interesting to see how the Bulldogs run out the game. This is the first game outside of Melbourne for them.
11:59am
Phil Raymond said | 11:59am
Emma Kearney is the leading ball winner on the ground with 13 disposals, although 11 of those have been handballs.
Lauren Spark has picked up 9 touches and taken 5 marks in her match up with Tayla Harris who has 7 disposals and 3 marks.
11:54am
Phil Raymond said | 11:54am
HALF TIME STATS
Inside 50s
Brisbane 16
Bulldogs 8
Tackles
Brisbane 24
Bulldogs 13
Disposals
Brisbane 88 (64 kicks 24 handballs)
Bulldogs 98 (54 kicks 44 handballs)