Brisbane Lions vs Western Bulldogs: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

    The Western Bulldogs travel north to take on the undefeated Brisbane Lions on Saturday morning at the South Pine Sports Complex. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 11:05am AEDT.

    Round 6 of the inaugural AFL Women’s season see the Bulldogs needing to upset the first placed Lions to keep their season alive.

    Unfortunately for the Dogs, they’ll be without their captain Katie Brennan for the rest of the year.

    Brennan strained her quad during the week at training and won’t be fit to play with only two rounds to go following this one.

    For the all-conquering Lions, coach Craig Starcevich will be hoping for more of the same as his side looks to continue their winning ways.

    Despite ranking equal sixth with an average of 21.8 inside 50s, the Lions are third in goals kicked with 4.8 a game behind Carlton (5.8) and Adelaide (5.2).

    Another stat that Brisbane have managed to overcome is their seventh-placed 18.6 clearances a game.

    So how have the Lions won every week? One word – defence. Brisbane rank third with 105 rebound 50s (21 per game) and are only allowing 2.4 goals a game.

    With so much attention focussed on their goalkicking weapons, the real heroes for the Lions are at the other end of the ground.

    The Bulldogs will need to take care of the footy and make the most of their forays forward, otherwise they’ll watch the ball fly over their heads and into the waiting arms of the Lions’ three-pronged attack of Kate McCarthy, Sabrina Fredrick-Traub and Tayla Harris.

    Prediction
    Everything will need to go the Bulldogs’ way as they try to topple Brisbane on their home soil.

    Breaking down the Lions’ defensive structure will be key for the Katie Brennan-less team of the west.

    Brisbane will be keen to keep some distance between themselves and the chasing pack with another solid win at home.

    Brisbane to win by 16 points.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 11:05am AEDT.

