Cronulla crunch Canberra 42-16

Wade Graham leads the Sharks to an emphatic victory against the Raiders

The Sharks are back and they should go on a nice winning run after tonight’s clinical performance against the Raiders in Canberra.

The stage was set for a blockbuster but the Sharks were the only team to turn up tonight ready for a war.

Canberra started well by scoring the first try but Cronulla rolled up their sleeves and won the arm wrestle.

Their forwards paved the path for Maloney and company to dominate and the result is a convincing win for the reigning premiers.

Canberra need to learn to compete hard when under pressure if they are to realise their undoubted potential.

If they don’t, it will be a long season for a team that many rated as a premiership darkhorse.

A superb second half won the game for the Sharks after a scrappy first term.

A Wade Graham hat-trick and a brilliant performance from James Maloney led Cronulla to victory in front of a mostly hostile crowd of 15,087.

Maloney’s creativity sliced Ricky Stuart’s side apart as the Sharks piled on the pain after taking a 12-10 advantage into halftime.

While Michael Ennis wasn’t there to taunt the Viking clap, as he did in Cronulla’s win in Canberra in last year’s finals series, the side’s new hooker Jayden Brailey left his mark on the game with his first NRL try shortly after the break.

To add injury to insult, Joey Leilua went from the ground after a heavy knock to his knee.

The Raiders made a brief attempt to swing back momentum but a Matt Prior try extinguished all hope of a comeback, and Maloney kicked truly to take the Sharks to an insurmountable lead.

Skipper Paul Gallen was next in the queue to score for Cronulla, getting on the end of a Joseph Paulo kick.

Jack Wighton claimed a consolation try for the Raiders in the dying moments, but the damage had been done.

Canberra showed glimpses of last year’s finals form in the first half, with Blake Austin and Wighton putting in impressive performances.

But despite ideal conditions, both side’s handling errors marred the early stages of the game.

Full time

Canberra Raiders 16

Cronulla Sharks 42

With AAP.