Reds rocked by Crusader comeback

It was a heartbreaking buzzer beater for the Reds on Saturday night as the Crusaders stormed home with 14 men to snatch another unlikely victory and keep their unbeaten record intact.

Certainly the first half was all Red as Samu Kerevi in particular was running amok in midfield, the central figure for the Reds go forward, scoring one try himself through sheer power then running onto a nice ball from Stephen Moore, putting Nabuli away in the corner.

The Reds ran out to a 20 to 7 halftime lead and the Crusaders looked to have all sorts of issues after losing Israel Dagg and Seta Taminivula to injury early on in the first period.

However, the Crusaders would regroup, and slowly ground their way back into the match in the second half, the Reds certainly not helping themselves with the cohesion found in the first half deserting them and errors allowing the Crusaders to grab the initiative.

In what seemed a pivotal moment at the time, Jordan Taufua was binned with just over 10 remaining and the Crusaders looked done.

This proved to galvanise the side as they pushed forward, scoring a converted try to Bryn Hall and awarded a last-minute penalty for a Reds indiscretion while trying to wind down the clock with ball in hand and their young first five, Mitch Hunt, stepped up to nail the penalty and breaks Reds hearts.

Final score

Reds 20

Crusaders 22