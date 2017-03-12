The High Five: Super Rugby Round 3

Round 3 of Super Rugby has concluded featuring more surprises, controversy, disappointment and a couple more nail biters to chew over as we await next week’s action.
Yellow cards are a killer
Certainly, discipline is a key component within any side’s performance and with the officials looking to crack down on the slightest of offences; teams really have to be careful in today’s games as they are becoming more and more adept at taking advantage of any numerical on field advantage.
Even worse is when one’s side is forced down a man through poor play and in this round there were several examples, Michael Fatialofa’s ridiculous shoulder charge against the Chiefs and Ross Haylett-Petty’s lazy challenge on the Brumbies halfback will no doubt earn the ire of the individuals’ respective coaching staff.
I was starting to wonder whether the days of seeing heroic performances from teams reduced in manpower during a match were over, especially after watching Jordan Taufua’s careless swipe across Rob Simmons nose seemingly leaving his Crusaders side in the lurch.
However despite this, the Crusaders still managed to rally and overtake the Reds right on fulltime but regardless, the yellow card is becoming more and more difficult for sides to overcome and judging by some of the actions earning a few of these admonishments over the last three rounds, the players are adjusting rather slowly mentally.
Base of the post ‘try’ has to change
As the Crusaders were trying to lift themselves back into their match against the Reds on Saturday night, a try was scored by replacement halfback Bryn Hall after sustained attack in the 22 saw a ruck form directly next to the goal post, and he simply reached out from the back of the ruck and placed the ball at the base of the post.
A fair try, smart play as the rules currently state but hardly fair for any defending side, impossible to stop without conceding a penalty in the process.
It really needs to be looked at in my view and wouldn’t take much adjustment, simply needs to be outlawed. The ball must be ground over the try line, simple.
Southern men of steel
The Southern franchises within New Zealand pulled off a couple of remarkable victories this weekend, the injury-depleted Highlanders holding off the Blues at Eden Park while the Crusaders ran down the Reds in Brisbane, a last-minute penalty securing an unlikely victory.
Already injury-ravaged before the match, the Highlanders lost Waisake Naholo and Lima Sopoaga during the match and it seemed likely the Blues would eventually overtake the plucky Highlanders but they held on against all the odds to claim their first win of the season and begin their resurrection, their commitment and urgency on defence a highlight.
Over in Brisbane, after a horrid first half saw the Reds jump out to a good lead, the Crusaders ran them down, also suffering significant personal losses in the process, namely Israel Dagg and Seta Tamanivalu, made all the more astonishing in playing with 14 men for the last ten minutes of the match!
You can only admire the fight and spirit within the two cultures of these franchises.
Of course there is always the flipside to this discussion, and both the Blues and the Reds failed to cover themselves in glory and will be obviously disappointed with their respective performances and have plenty of work to do to get their seasons back on track.
Australian conference under fire
After three rounds so far, there is no hiding from the fact that the Australian conference has issues.
Not only is there a lack of results but the standard of play has been dismal at times and with the game struggling for popularity within the Australia, the outlook for the season is hardly rosy.
Hope will remain that we will see a resurgence but it is currently difficult to see much improvement across the board and it looks like the Australian conference will only supply one team again to this year’s finals by way of automatic qualification.
Add in the continued ‘scuttle butt’ of what SANZAAR are procrastinating over in terms of the future of the competition and likely increased derision around automatic playoff spots for conferences, and it seems a long season ahead for Australian Super fans.
All Black injuries
After watching Israel Dagg limp off the field in Brisbane, I had visions of All Black Coach Steve Hansen, sitting in his lounge throwing his remote through his TV screen then pressing the big red emergency button, setting off the alarms within each Super Rugby franchise to advise that all remaining current All Blacks will no longer be available for Super Rugby until July 15th, after the Lions tour.
In all seriousness, Hansen must have some concern over the injury toll, the outside backs certainly taking a hammering.
Before the weekend, Ben Smith was still unavailable due to concussion and Charlie Faumuina with a back issue, while during the round we witnessed Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Lima Sopoaga, Israel Dagg and Seta Tamanivalu leave their matches early.
There will be some nerves as we wait to hear the prognosis of the seriousness of their ailments.
With a Lions tour on the horizon, I can imagine Hansen will be anxiously waiting to hear how his stock is shaping up.
Some talking points to chew over after the third round of Super Rugby, and Round 4 is shaping up nicely with some more big derbies coming up and sure to be a few more nail biters.
Until next week then.
March 12th 2017 @ 12:05pm
Rhys Bosley said | March 12th 2017 @ 12:05pm | ! Report
I don’t care about the goal post thing, so long as both sides can do it, it is fair. Aside from that I love your work Digger and hate for you to be the first one to say this too, but I really wish writers on here could get some new material other than the obligatory “the Australian Super Rugby is in trouble” that seems to have to have a place in every article on here. Whether we agree that it is a statement of the obvious or not, it is just getting boring.
March 12th 2017 @ 12:13pm
Diggercane said | March 12th 2017 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
Fair enough Rhys, cheers mate
March 12th 2017 @ 12:14pm
Carlos the Argie said | March 12th 2017 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
Thanks Digger. Amazing job again.
Two questions:
1. On the YC issue, why didn’t Bird get one? His was very cheap.
2. On AB injuries, what do you wonder James Lowe is thinking today? And Steve Hanson regarding Lowe?
March 12th 2017 @ 12:23pm
Darwin Stubbie said | March 12th 2017 @ 12:23pm | ! Report
Lowe would still be available for selection …. doesn’t leave until the end of season …
March 12th 2017 @ 12:17pm
Karl Knuth said | March 12th 2017 @ 12:17pm | ! Report
Agree in regards to the goal post rule. Pads these days are two – three times the size that they used to be, unless the defenders are going to be allowed to use the pad as the line in the same way attackers are, it will deny a contest.
March 12th 2017 @ 12:19pm
Rugby Tragic said | March 12th 2017 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
Thanks Digger, I see another phenomenal effort of blogging I see. Are you trying to set some form of record .. a test to see how long a man can survive on deprived sleep? You are something else!
Unfortunately due to non planned for commitments late in the week, did not see a game live until the second half of the Blues/Highlanders debacle. Was really looking forward to the Friday night game but still haven’t seen it! Forgot to set my IQ!
Then to arrive back home to a Blues home town deficit of 6-10, I mean WTF??? … I really didn’t think I was getting ahead of myself but after last weeks effort against the Chiefs, the huge injury toll suffered by the ‘Landers, the apparent resurgence of the Blues, Umaga’s almost certain to start his AB’s and home town advantage, I just could not see the Blues losing this one, and one I expect them to win easily … the result only compounded my disappointment, but not about to slash wrists just yet.
It did though, tell me a little of the Blues aspirations for 2017 … I hope Tana’s charges prove me wrong, but not going to get easier next week playing the resilient Crusaders in Christchurch…
One thing though about that game, last year I was going on about the lack of onfield leadership (something we debated last year), while only seeing the 2nd half live, nothing seems to have changed.
A remarkable escape by the ‘Cantab’s’ … that too was unbelievable … I felt for RobC who I am aware attended the match with his family … if it were me, I think I would have slashed my wrists after that one! But begrudgingly, have to doff my hat over the Crusaders effort to come back and win that with 14 against 15 was a sterling effort.
Congratulations need to be extended to the Poms for matching the AB’s tier one consecutive victories, after the Irish effort, England must be odds on to take that record on their own.