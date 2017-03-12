Does Irish rugby need a new voice?

It’s not a case of ‘Wenger-Out’ like strikes for Ireland, but there is a strong argument for a new voice to be added the Irish set-up.

Ireland made it six losses in their last eight away matches on Friday as they went down to Wales.

There has been a general theme to Ireland’s losses under Joe Schmidt. In fact, it was a case of déja vu for Ireland in Cardiff.

I had predicted before the game, that Ireland would lose the game due to a lack of flair and creativity in attack. This became evidently clear in the later stages of the game.

This was the most disappointing thing about the match.

It appears that Ireland have learned nothing from past performances in this regard. They make more one out carries than any other team in the Six nations. This tactic can work when you are dominating the breakdown.

Otherwise, it is pretty easy to defend.

Another glaringly obvious deficiency from this match was Ireland’s lack of breakdown nous.

None of the Irish back row ever looked like winning a turnover. This is excusable if your team are operating a huge defensive line speed with width, which they did at times. Other times, there appeared to be huge overlaps for Wales.

Jamie Heaslip will undoubtedly go down as one the greatest Irish forwards of all time, but there is no doubt, that he is not as physically strong as he used to be in the tackle and carry.

Any one of Jack Conan, Dan leavy and Peter O’Mahony could give Ireland a much bigger presence at the breakdown.

The three backrowers mentioned above will be hitting their prime by the next World Cup. Likewise in the back three. There is an argument for opting for a new fullback and a more threatening winger.

While Kieth Earls was excellent, Simon Zebo and Rob Kearney were poor both positionally and at the tackle.

Not only is there a need for personnel change, but there is also a serious need for tactical change.

There is no doubt that Ireland can beat England next week playing ten man rugby, but what is that going to prove?

Unless Ireland change up their personnel and gameplan, I fear a loss at the 2019 World Cup similar to the one inflicted upon them by Argentina in the 2015 edition of the tournament.

Unfortunately, it is more likely that Ireland will revert to an even more conservative game plan next week.

Dave Kearney, Fergus McFadden and Jared Payne could all come into the team, as Joe Schmidt views skilful players as too much of “a risk.”

The manner in which Joe Schmidt dropped Craig Gilroy from the match day squad shows his utter conservatism and lack of innovation.

How dare Craig Gilroy come off the bench and show some creativity – while scoring a hat-trick!