Recasting the 2001 draft: Hodge or Judd?

Is this the beginning of the end for the Hawkies? Or can they come back? (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

In 2001 the Hawks took a punt on a kid from Colac at Number 1.

Luke Hodge was a priority pick for Hawthorn. Many assumed that Chris Judd would be number 1 but Hawthorn and St Kilda were worried about his troublesome shoulders at a young age.

Luke Ball went at Number 2 for St Kilda and Chris Judd Number 3 for West Coast. The rest of draft did have some highlights, like Jimmy Bartel @8, Nick Dal Santo @13 and the Cats also getting James Kelly @ 17 and Stevie Johnson@ 24.

All great players but Hodge and Judd stand out as champions of the game.

In the first few years, Judd exploded, making every talk about how Hawthorn had made a mistake. Hodge was a good solid player in early years but Judd was an instant champion. You could tell he was a special talent, the way he moved out of stoppages with raw pace.

Judd was surrounded by a couple of pretty good players in Ben Cousins and Daniel Kerr, they were one of the best on-ball brigades of all time with a champion ruckman in Dean Cox.

Judd received the game’s highest honour, the Brownlow medal in 2004 at age 21, won a premiership in 2006 as captain.

Judd moved to Carlton in 2008. Judd looked to have slowed a bit and was never the same player, my opinion, when he moved to Carlton. Even though he won the 2010 Brownlow, it was not vintage Judd we had known in his early days.

Judd, an absolute champion who peaked early but was tiring as his career went further. He did turn it on for his fans in the 2013 final against Richmond, will never forget his second half, Judd of old.

Luke Hodge had developed in his early days to a serviceable half back flank. A lot of noise was being made about how Hawthorn had missed out on a champion in Chris Judd, who was a star.

2008 was the year Hawthorn shocked a lot of people and made the grand final, a few young blokes in Lance Franklin and Jarryd Roughead we shining lights up forward.

This was the day Luke Hodge stood up and made every notice what a great leader he was to become. Playing on half back flank he controlled the game. Hawthorn were premiers and Hodge a Norm Smith Medallist.

Since 2008 Hodge has been the cornerstone of Hawthorn success, he has led the culture, expectations on the ground.

He is a country boy who likes a beer. He has been caught drink driving, paid his due, apologised. I can forgive him even though it is a senseless thing to do.

Hodge now has four premierships, three as captain. He has two Norm Smith Medals. These are the stats of great leaders.

Player Judd was more explosive but for value to your club it is hard to go past Luke Hodge.