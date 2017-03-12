Smith, Kohli treated different: du Plessis

What should cricketers be sent off for: Wearing skins? Sub-par banter?

South African skipper Faf du Plessis says he is surprised Steve Smith and Virat Kohli weren’t slapped with charges following the Bangalore Test.

“It would have been interesting to see how the Australian media reacted to me doing that,” du Plessis said after the first Test against New Zealand in Dunedin, which ended in a draw after the last day was rained out.

“Purely from the reason what I went through in Australia for something I feel was a lot smaller.”

The 32-year-old was fined his full match fee and given three demerit points for ball-tampering after being caught on camera applying saliva to the ball with a mint in his mouth during the Test in Hobart last year.

However, neither Indian captain Kohli or his Australian counterpart Smith were even reported following the spiteful verbals and accusations following the Bangalore Test earlier this month.

Du Plessis felt the ICC reaction to his actions in Hobart was over the top.

“I felt I was treated very harsh. We you see something like that you would hope it would be exactly the same,” he said.