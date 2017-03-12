WATCH: Dante Exum drops career-high 22 points against the Thunder

 

Dante Exum drops career-high 22 points against the Thunder

    In a difficult week for Australian basketball with Andrew Bogut going down, Dante Exum has stepped up, scoring a career-high 22 points in the NBA for the Utah Jazz.

    The number five pick from the 2014 NBA draft was in hot form for Utah, in the Jazz’s match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Exum showed off the effortless mobility that had made him such a tantalising prospect, cutting through the Thunder defence on a number of occasions.

    And he made the most of his opportunities too, with the 21-year-old made seven of eight field goal attempts.

    Unfortunately for Exum however, he wasn’t able to get his side over the line, as the Thunder came away winners, with a 112-104 victory.

