WATCH: Dante Exum drops career-high 22 points against the Thunder

In a difficult week for Australian basketball with Andrew Bogut going down, Dante Exum has stepped up, scoring a career-high 22 points in the NBA for the Utah Jazz.

The number five pick from the 2014 NBA draft was in hot form for Utah, in the Jazz’s match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Exum showed off the effortless mobility that had made him such a tantalising prospect, cutting through the Thunder defence on a number of occasions.

And he made the most of his opportunities too, with the 21-year-old made seven of eight field goal attempts.

Unfortunately for Exum however, he wasn’t able to get his side over the line, as the Thunder came away winners, with a 112-104 victory.