Waratahs coach Gibson weighs in on Super Rugby format changes

NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson wants SANZAAR to revert to a Super Rugby format in which every team plays every other during the regular season.

After “robust discussions” in London, the competition’s ruling body will this week unveil the new model for the convoluted competition, which currently features four conferences from two Australasian and South African groups.

One of Australia’s five franchises and two of South Africa’s six are tipped to be cut from the 2018 tournament.

But regardless of how many teams will be involved beyond this year, Gibson hopes SANZAAR restores the format to the relatively simple “play everyone once” format.

“I think obviously the administrators have got a big job to play in terms of getting the competition right,” he said.

“And I think a competition where we can play every team seems to be the format that’s worked best in the past.

“How that looks, that’s up to them.

“But certainly a competition structure that’s based on that would be a good one.”

As the four national unions from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina thrash out a solution, Gibson says the Waratahs, while seemingly safe from the chop, remain as much in the dark as every other franchise.

“We’re just waiting like everyone else,” he said.

“Obviously it’ll go through the national union and I’m sure we’ll be informed in due course.”

While the Waratahs and Queensland Reds can feel relatively comfortable, the Western Force, Melbourne Rebels and Canberra-based Brumbies are all on tenterhooks.

An announcement about the new format – which apparently has been decided on – is not expected before Wednesday at the earliest, with the four unions to consult stakeholders and broadcasters before revealing their master plan.