NRL Round 3 prediction (Part 1): Bark left in the Bulldogs yet

Bulldogs fans can thank Justin Bieber for the team moving their home fixture not only out of Sydney, but out of the country.

We’ll get to that, but first there’s the Thursday game…

Melbourne Storm versus Brisbane Broncos

Thursday, 16 March 2017

Kick-off 8:05pm at AAMI Park

Melbourne Storm welcome back veteran superstar Billy Slater and aim to go 3-0 in their first home match of the season.

The inclusion of Slater has pushed Cameron Munster to five-eighth, while Jesse Bromwich was named in the 21, but is unlikely to feature.

The Broncos lost another nail-biter to the Cowboys last week, adding to their catalogue of bad memories from matches with their intra-state rival. An injury cloud hovers over Jordan Kahu and should he be deemed unfit, we are likely to see the Broncos debut of David Mead.

The Broncos blitzed the Storm on their last visit to Melbourne and I’m not sure how the home side will play, given the inclusion of Slater and Munster’s positional change.

Home advantage is the only point of difference I can find between these two powerhouses.

Prediction: Melbourne by 6.

Canterbury Bulldogs versus New Zealand Warriors

Friday, 17 March 2017

Kick-off: 6pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Pop megastar Bieber is hosting a concert at ANZ Stadium, so the Dogs decided to take rugby league to Dunedin for the first time in NRL history.

Both the Warriors and Bulldogs have underperformed this season and are affected by injury. The Dogs’ Kerrod Holland and Will Hopoate have been replaced by Marcelo Montoya and Brad Abbey respectively, while Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has succumbed to concussion, with Tuimoala Lolohea moving to fullback.

The Bulldogs played much more expansive rugby league last week, when the conditions were conducive to such play, and looked good with the ball. Forsyth Barr Stadium is a closed-roof arena so should be perfect for kicking as well as passing.

The loss of RTS is huge for the Warriors and I can’t tip them based on their performances in the opening two rounds.

Prediction: Bulldogs by 8.

Gold Coast Titans versus Parramatta Eels

Friday, 17 March 2017

Kick-off: 8:05pm at CBUS Super Stadium

The Titans’ injury woes continued in Week 2, with Jarryd Hayne and Anthony Don now on the sidelines. Neil Henry lacks backline depth and has signed Dale Copley from the Roosters to cope.

Tyronne Roberts-Davis was impressive on debut last weekend against the Knights. The Eels have had an excellent start to the season, but will be disappointed to lose Corey Norman to a hamstring injury.

This is a rare third road game in succession for the Eels. Coupled with the fact that they are playing on a five-day break, it could be alarm bells for the blue and gold. The loss of Norman certainly lessens the prowess of their kicking game and ball movement.

Until the Titans defend and defend with regularity I won’t be tipping them. I most certainly won’t be when they are naming the sort of squad they have for Round 3.

Prediction: Parramatta by 6.

Newcastle Knights versus South Sydney Rabbitohs

Saturday, 18 March 2017

Kick-off: 4:30pm at McDonald Jones Stadium

The drought has finally broken in the Hunter! The Knights have their first win on the board for the season, equaling their win tally from season 2016. What a performance from the red and blue on Old Boys’ Day.

Nathan Brown has named an unchanged side for this clash and will be looking for the side to tighten their defensive structures after conceding 26 points per game this season.

Souths welcomed back Adam Reynolds last weekend and what a welcome return it was. After falling behind 12-0, the Rabbitohs won by 20, with their attack crisp in the final 20 minutes of both halves.

The Bunnies are coming up against a much bigger Knights pack this weekend and a more than competent halfback. Still, I like the Rabbits to do a number on the jubilant Knights.

Prediction: Souths by 14.