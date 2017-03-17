Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

The Canterbury Bulldogs are at their home away from home when they take on the New Zealand Warriors with both clubs in desperate need of making a statement and taking two points in Dunedin. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEDT).
The Bulldogs have decided to shift this home game to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin and if nothing else, that makes the Warriors the home side which really should prove to be a disadvantage against Canterbury.
Canterbury have started their season with back-to-back losses, albeit against a pair of premiership contenders in the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters.
In Round 1 at Belmore, with rain pelting down they couldn’t answer back to two early tries despite having the lion’s share of the ball in the second half. They squandered opportunities left, right and centre against the premiership contenders and paid for coming out of the gates with very little energy.
They started a lot stronger against the Roosters, but battling with injuries they were slowly overworked and couldn’t come back in the dying stages, going down by four points for the second week in a row.
The Bulldogs will be without Kerrod Holland and Will Hopoate for this clash, with Marcelo Montoya and Brad Abbey to fill the wing and fullback spot respectively.
If the ‘hosts’ are to pick up the win, it must come from their halves, Moses Mbye and Josh Reynolds, who have been a little off in the first couple of weeks.
The Warriors have been well below their best to kick-off the season as well, struggling to put one over the Newcastle Knights and then looking lost against the Storm at home last week.
Even though they beat the Knights, it was far from convincing and proved to everyone they still have a lot of work to do.
That point was rammed home last week as the Storm put 26 points on them. A running comedy of errors, bad options and poor defence marred the Warriors game and they looked like a team who are destined to miss the top eight.
Improvement is needed at a rapid rate and it’s going to start in the forwards. They were dominated up the middle last week and unless they can fix it, the Bulldogs monster pack will run over them.
However, if their forwards play to somewhere near the potential then it will pave the way for Shaun Johnson and Ata Hingano to steer them to victory. The Warriors have also made a change for the match with Tuimoala Lolohea replaced on the wing by Manu Vatuvei.
Prediction
The Bulldogs have lost too much depth in their backline to score enough points with an attack that wasn’t looking good anyway. The Warriors could run up a number here if they focus for the full 80 minutes.
Warriors by 16.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 6pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
6:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:32pm | ! Report
28′ – Eastwood now loses his footing and is taken on the goalline before Kasiano comes onto the park and picks up a penalty.
Looks like Brett Morris is struggling with a knee injury.
Bulldogs 0
Warriors 6
6:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:31pm | ! Report
27′ – The Warriors will start this set right on halfway and it’s Lisone onto the park and making about 20 metres on his first run. Big charge that. Gubb with the next run before Hoffman runs back to the middle and inside 20. Johnson with an early grubber now and Abbey stays just inside the field of play.
Bulldogs 0
Warriors 6
6:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:30pm | ! Report
26′ – Lee and Montoya bring the Bulldogs through the middle before Reynolds kicks from inside the 40, gets a shocking bounce and Lolohea is allowed to go for a gallop before picking up a penalty.
Bulldogs 0
Warriors 6
6:30pm
Joe said | 6:30pm | ! Report
really bad last play from the Dogs. Also Lichaa takes an age to get the pass away and the defense is up in the face of the receivers.
6:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:29pm | ! Report
25′ – New Zealand back to halfway in three plays now before Lillyman gets involved down the left hand side. Luke back across the face to Mannering and he is taken 30 out. Johnson puts the kick up here but Brett Morris takes it well.
Bulldogs 0
Warriors 6
6:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:29pm | ! Report
24′ – Tolman to have the first run of this set before Klemmer is pulled to ground in front of the sticks. Lichaa spreads left this time for Mbye who is taken to ground by Thompson and Johnson. Graham back to the middle and he is taken before Tolman goes for a run from a flat ball, but can’t get through. Mbye with a pass for Eastwood on the last and they look to run. Lichaa keeps it alive, finds Graham and he kicks with the Bulldogs eventually pushed over the sideline 20 metres away from the line.
Absolutely rubbish last play from the Bulldogs. They look lost in attack.
Bulldogs 0
Warriors 6
6:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:27pm | ! Report
24′ – Graham with the first run here before they shift right through Klemmer and Josh Morris who is eventually taken by Hoffman, then there is another penalty.
Bulldogs 0
Warriors 6
6:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:27pm | ! Report
23′ – The Bulldogs with the ball 20 metres out on the scrum and Klemmer brings it forward on the first play. A penalty for offside on the next play as well.
Bulldogs 0
Warriors 6
6:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:26pm | ! Report
22′ – Fusitu’a and Vatuvei struggle to barge the Warriors out of their own end here before there is an error. Canterbury with a monstrous chance right now.
Bulldogs 0
Warriors 6
6:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:25pm | ! Report
21′ – Tolman brings it forward with the Bulldogs starting this set 40 metres out. Klemmer runs to the open side on the next play before Reynolds goes left and takes on the line but can’t get through. They continue left through Mbye and he finds Abbey who is wrapped up with the ball. Tolman out the back to Mbye and then across for Jackson who swings it back the other way and Reynolds is taken centre of the field. Reynolds with the grubber and Maumalo is pinned on the goalline.
Bulldogs 0
Warriors 6
6:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:24pm | ! Report
20′ – Lee now forced backwards after a run before the Bulldogs pick up a penalty with the Warriors caught offside. That’ll make the penalty count 5-1.
Bulldogs 0
Warriors 6
6:23pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:23pm | ! Report
19′ – The Warriors making easy metres back from the restart here, their backs mixing it through the middle of the park. Lillyman brings them to halfway on the fifth play before Johnson kicks it high and Morris comes into take it.
Bulldogs 0
Warriors 6