Crusaders vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Blues travel to Christchurch to play the Crusaders in this Round 4 match from New Zealand. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the action.
Last week, the Blues suffered a disappointing loss at home to the Highlanders, while the Crusaders pulled off a last-minute victory in Brisbane.
The pressure appears to be on the Blues, who are staring down a third loss after the first month of competition and are yet to show the sort of form expected from such a talented roster.
As for the injury-plagued Crusaders, they are still unbeaten this season and looking to continue their marvellous start.
Consistent criticism of Ihaia West seems to have prompted Blues coach Tana Umaga to give Piers Francis an opportunity to start in the No.10 shirt, hoping he can provide the direction and consistency required.
Of course, Francis’ form won’t matter if the forwards cannot provide the platform up front against an experienced Crusader pack.
The Crusaders themselves, despite the successful start to their season, will not be completely happy, having had to stage remarkable comebacks in their last two matches. More consistent performances across the full 80 are required, as they’ve been guilty of taking too long to get into their matches.
Some key match-ups to look out for will be the clash of two up-and-coming centres, Jack Goodhue for the Crusaders and Reiko Ioane for the Blues, while at Number 8 the in-form Whetu Douglas matches up against the experienced Jerome Kaino.
Prediction
The Crusaders should prove too much for a Blues side yet to demonstrate any composure or cohesion.
Crusaders by 9.
Join us here on The Roar as we cover all the action, and add your thoughts on the match in the comments section below.
Diggercane said | 6:32pm | ! Report
40′ Francis, short, Blues recover, 30 out, one out, Francis, isolated, Parsons a carry, Kaino now, Manu in midfield, Ioane taken, 40 out, Kaino a run, Pulu caught, slow ball, Manu again, Nanai a run, Duffie now, messy, Francis kicks, into touch.
Diggercane said | 6:29pm | ! Report
Here we go, teams back out now!
Diggercane said | 6:27pm | ! Report
Crusaders again suffering from a slow start, a third comeback in as many weeks will be needed here while the Blues have started to show the promise their roster suggests, who can get it done from here?
Diggercane said | 6:26pm | ! Report
Second half not far away….
When we return, Crusaders will be running left to right and receiving!
Machooka said | 6:27pm | ! Report
Sorry Diggeriwi… but that sounds just a bit wrong!?!
Diggercane said | 6:28pm | ! Report
Hmmmm, it will be what RT wants I suppose 😉
ThugbyFan said | 6:25pm | ! Report
G.Moala looked pretty good at IC last week and confirmed that he is class tonight. How close is he to an AB jersey?
Aucklandlaurie said | 6:26pm | ! Report
4 games ago.
Old Bugger said | 6:22pm | ! Report
OMG, I thought the Blues were going to make a long night once again, for RT and TM, especially with all those early unforced errors. And then someone, flicked the switch. Great tries and great reward, for maintaining a sense of belief when all, looked like it was going down the tube.
This is becoming one humdinger of a match…..
Machooka said | 6:26pm | ! Report
Yes OB… but there’s still 40 mins to go
Marius Ciliers said | 6:21pm | ! Report
Seems I’m late to the party again..
RT….don’t Your Rowdy Marauders know desecrating sacred ground is prohibited..
Now….for that comeback..evil grinning face..
Machooka said | 6:23pm | ! Report
Marius welcome back… and Happy NY you poet extraordinaire
Marius Ciliers said | 6:30pm | ! Report
Thanks Mchooka 😃
I’m in the land of sinbad,sand,heat,fishing and little to no ruga coverage.
So I be relying on the bretheren court of roaring pirates to keep the the winds in me sails.
Diggercane said | 6:19pm | ! Report
THE BLUES LEAD THE CRUSADERS BY 21 POINTS TO 5 AT HALFTIME IN CHRISTCHURCH
Back in 10………………
Machooka said | 6:18pm | ! Report
Dodged a bullet there Tragic… *S*
Rugby Tragic said | 6:18pm | ! Report
Now that was a better half of footie… *S*
Machooka said | 6:19pm | ! Report
Now you’ve got to maintain that for the second half… others have tried.
Rugby Tragic said | 6:21pm | ! Report
Geez you inspire confidence mate! .. lol
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 6:23pm | ! Report
Crusaders are there for the taking. We said that before the game. Well played Blues so far.
Diggercane said | 6:18pm | ! Report
42′ Crusaders lineout from the penalty, 5 out, Whitelock, lost!! Halftime called!
Sammy Salsa said | 6:18pm | ! Report
