 

Crusaders vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Diggercane Roar Guru
 

By , Diggercane is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , ,

104 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Crusaders vs Blues

    Super Rugby, 17 March, 2017
    AMI Stadium
    40:00 - Crusaders 5, Blues 21
    Crusaders   Blues
    5 LIVE SCORE 21
    1 TRIES 3
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 3
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Brendon Pickerill
    Touch judges: Angus Mabey & Cam Stone
    TMO: Aaron Paterson

    The Blues travel to Christchurch to play the Crusaders in this Round 4 match from New Zealand. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the action.

    Last week, the Blues suffered a disappointing loss at home to the Highlanders, while the Crusaders pulled off a last-minute victory in Brisbane.

    The pressure appears to be on the Blues, who are staring down a third loss after the first month of competition and are yet to show the sort of form expected from such a talented roster.

    As for the injury-plagued Crusaders, they are still unbeaten this season and looking to continue their marvellous start.

    Consistent criticism of Ihaia West seems to have prompted Blues coach Tana Umaga to give Piers Francis an opportunity to start in the No.10 shirt, hoping he can provide the direction and consistency required.

    Of course, Francis’ form won’t matter if the forwards cannot provide the platform up front against an experienced Crusader pack.

    The Crusaders themselves, despite the successful start to their season, will not be completely happy, having had to stage remarkable comebacks in their last two matches. More consistent performances across the full 80 are required, as they’ve been guilty of taking too long to get into their matches.

    Some key match-ups to look out for will be the clash of two up-and-coming centres, Jack Goodhue for the Crusaders and Reiko Ioane for the Blues, while at Number 8 the in-form Whetu Douglas matches up against the experienced Jerome Kaino.

    Prediction
    The Crusaders should prove too much for a Blues side yet to demonstrate any composure or cohesion.

    Crusaders by 9.

    Join us here on The Roar as we cover all the action, and add your thoughts on the match in the comments section below.

    A Rotundity and happy ex hooker who just loves Rugby really, oh and my kids and Kendra of course who lets me watch as much Rugby as I want, mostly. Follow Digby Ross on Twitter @Diggercane.