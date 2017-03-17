Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

The Gold Coast Titans are searching for their first win of the 2017 season when they host the unbeaten Parramatta Eels. Join The Roar from 8:05pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

The Titans are having a rough start to the season, coming off back-to-back losses at the hands of the Sydney Roosters and the Newcastle Knights.

Gold Coast will be desperate for a positive result against the Eels, who currently sit atop the NRL ladder, however their run of bad luck seems to have not yet run out.

The Titans are without star fullback Jarryd Hayne, who will miss at least six weeks due to ligament issues in his ankle. The injury has forced the debut of Tyler Cornish, who has a big opportunity to prove that he is ready for first grade rugby league.

Parramatta have injury woes of their own, with a hamstring problem keeping halfback Corey Norman out of the squad. Norman was a key aspect in the Eels dominance in possession, and his absence gives Titans a glimmer of hope.

Despite the loss of Norman, Parramatta have the quality in their side to maintain possession, only making 17 errors so far this season – the second-best in the league.

Prediction

The Titans are on a five-game losing streak including last season, and their slow starts have been costing them dearly.

If the Eels can start quickly and keep the ball, they should maintain their unbeaten run.

Parramatta by 12