Golovkin edges Jacobs to keep titles

Genady “GGG” Golovkin has outlasted Danny Jacobs in an exhausting 12-round defence of his middleweight titles at Madison Square Garden.

Both fighters are knockout artists, yet Saturday Night’s bout went the distance and was the first time GGG hasn’t had a knockout in 24 fights and was his first time going 12 rounds.

Golovkin won 115-112 on two judges cards and 114-113 on the other.

“Daniel did a very good job,” Golovkin said.

“Daniel is my favourite fighter. I can’t destroy him.”

In the toughest fight of his stellar career, Golovkin was often stymied by Jacobs changing to a left-handed style.

But a series of hard rights throughout the bout were enough – barely to bring his record to 37-0.

“I thought I won it by at least two rounds minimum,” said Jacobs, who’s nicknamed Miracle Man after he overcame bone cancer in 2011-12 to win 10 straight fights.

“I did feel like I had to win the 12th round to make sure.”

He won the round on two of the three cards but it wasn’t enough.

With Madison Square Garden reverberating from chants of “Triple G” or “Jacobs”, no one could be sure of the outcome right until the final punch.

Jacobs is 32-2. Golovkin holds on to his belts and took Jacobs’ WBA middleweight title.