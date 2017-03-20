FFA set to hand down decision on Ross Aloisi

Brisbane Roar assistant coach Ross Aloisi will soon find out if he will face charges for allegedly assaulting a rival A-League coach.

Aloisi allegedly struck Adelaide United assistant Jacobo Ramallo in the tunnel after the Roar’s controversial last-gap loss in Adelaide on Sunday.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) hierarchy are expected to detail on Monday what, if any, charges Aloisi will face after receiving reports about the incident.

FFA were expecting reports from the match commissioner at Adelaide’s Coopers Stadium on Sunday, as well as from the respective clubs.

The Roar released a statement late on Sunday night stating their intention to fully cooperate with FFA, though declined to comment further “until speaking to those involved and a thorough investigation is concluded”.

The incident happened after the Roar were left seething at losing because of what their head coach John Aloisi said was a poor decision.

The Roar slipped to a 2-1 loss after Brisbane goalkeeper Michael Theo was controversially sent off in one of the last acts of the game.

Theo was red-carded for elbowing Adelaide defender Dylan McGowan in the sixth minute of what was meant to be five minutes of stoppage time.

Adelaide’s Sergio Cirio then slotted a 98th-minute penalty to deliver the Reds a win.

Adding injury to insult for Brisbane, captain Matt McKay is unlikely to play again this season after suffering medial ligament damage to his right knee during the game.

“Matty, I think, is out for at least six weeks with his medial which is again something we just have to deal with,” John Aloisi said.

“It’s unlucky for Matty because he has been brilliant for us the whole season and he’s our leader. So other boys need to step up now.”