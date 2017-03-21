Your AFL team’s longest winning and losing streaks

This is what happens if you miss a set shot in training

Want to find another way to brag to your mates why your team is the greatest, or do you need something to climb on to as it’s been a rough couple years to be a supporter? This list is the one for you.

Adelaide

For Crows fans, it has been a sigh of relief when the Suns appear on the schedule. With nine victories in a row and counting, whether it be at the Metricon or at home, the Crows always have an answer.

Adelaide fans’ confidence does not last long against Hawthorn however, with seven losses, including a 74-point elimination final loss in 2015. Will this season finally break the streak?

Brisbane

It’s been a very rough decade for the Lions, with no major winning streak, but in the interest of fairness, an incredible one-game streak to the Bomber and Blues.

The Dockers though, since 2010, are now up to nine wins in a row against the cross-country Lions, with an average loss of 40-plus points a game.

But hey, Brisbane, it’s 2017. Yay!

Carlton

It is no secret the Blues’ young side is on the rise, with two-game-strong streaks against the up-and-comeing Demons and Power.

The bad news is when it comes to Hawthorn, since 2005, it has been 14 losses. But on the plus side, it’s not the worst in the league.

Collingwood

The Magpies are one of two teams left in the league to remain undefeated against the still very new Giants, at five triumphs. As every year passes this accolade becomes a greater achievement for the veteran Pies.

Their losing streak to the Hawks stands at nine losses, and to end 2016 the two sides gave arguably the match of the year, but the Hawks found a way to get past once again.

Essendon

The Dons’ winning streak stands at two wins to the Demons, but the better news is great things are expected from the Bombers this year.

The Dons though have had a tough time against super clubs Sydney and Geelong, at six losses apiece. The Cats especially have achieved this away from the Kardinia.

Fremantle

As mentioned earlier, Fremantle seem to have a consistent antidote against a desperate Brisbane side, standing at nine wins. Will it hit double digits in 2017?

Hawthorn once again have the upper hand on a weaker side, but more worryingly, the crosstown Eagles have a three-game streak against the Dockers, all convincing four-plus-goal victories.

Geelong

The Cats never cease to break hearts, and Tigers fans know that better than anyone – since 2007, they’ve lost to Geelong 12 times, with the last three games by single-digit margins.

So, who has been able to take out this team consistently and convincingly? No one. But the Magpies and Swans are on two wins in a row.

Greater Western Sydney

Love them or hate them, the Giants have come out of nowhere to become the favourites to win the cup in 2017. Four-game streaks against the Blues and Suns will always help.

Only two teams remain that have not lost to the mighty Giants, the Magpies and the Eagles, with five wins each. But the Giants have two chances against West Coast in 2017 to break the drought.

Gold Coast

The Suns have shown glimpses of greatness, but also suffered great losses. Maybe the two wins against the Dockers will help start something… Anything.

On the other hand, Adelaide have been fortunate to play the Suns nine times since 2011 and are yet to come up short.

Hawthorn

The Hawks are on everybody’s hit list, but the Blues need to find an answer soon, as it’s been over 11 years now since Hawthorn have heard the ‘Navy Blues Chorus’. 14 games in a row is still impressive though.

However, with the Giants and the Cats on a two-game winning streak against the Hawks… I don’t know, could be something to look out for.

Melbourne

The single most unpredictable club in all of AFL, a winning streak has been a rare gift, although the best is three against the Magpies, Suns and Tigers.

But they also have the longest active losing streak – 15 games in a row to the Kangaroos. Wow.

North Melbourne

When I started researching this article, I did not expect the Kangaroos to have the largest active winning streak but, sorry Demons fans, it stands at 15 and counting.

If – and this is a big if – the Kangaroos can snap the three-game losing streak to the Hawks, they may be the most impressive team on this list.

Port Adelaide

After handing Gold Coast their first win in 2011, the Power have reverted to winning ways, with a six-game streak over the Suns. Nothing spectacular, but certainly one to build on.

A hot Sydney team however is the Power’s kryptonite, with no answer in their last five meetings.

Richmond

The Tigers have had their share of success against big cat rivals the Lions, tallying an eye-opening nine wins.

The other feline foe in the league diminishes that with 12 losses in a row. It is clear an experienced Geelong side knows how to overthrow Tigerland.

St Kilda

14 wins in a row against the Demons. A lot of things surprised me in this article, but the fact the Saints are 14-0 and the fact this is not the largest winning streak really wowed me.

The Eagles’ seven games are the leaders in the losses column, whether it be in Perth or Melbourne.

Sydney

There is no denying how epic the Swans have been in recent memory and the Lions have suffered, tallying up to nine. Will this year make it ten? Yeah, probably.

And – I am sorry Swans fans, I hope it is not too soon – it may only be three losses but the reigning premiers, the Bulldogs, hold the wood.

Yes, that includes the grand final.

West Coast

It has been a rough decade for Melbourne and the Eagles have shown no mercy in Perth or Melbourne, adding up to nine wins.

The Eagles’ success at home is no secret, and it is always a worry to see your team away over at Domain Stadium, so the Eagles’ largest losing streak only stands at two, to the Bulldogs.

Western Bulldogs

It is a surprise that the reigning premiers’ biggest winning streak is a mighty four to Collingwood, but hey, 2016 will forever be the year for the Sons of the West.

Finally, at ten losses, the Bulldogs need to find a way around the Cats. Their game is at Kardinia this year, but the two likely finalists are almost written to meet in September. Will they break the streak when it matters most?

I would encourage readers to look back on your streaks for positives and negatives, and highlight your meetings with the teams you succeed against and the teams you struggle to overcome.

Will the streaks come to an end or continue to grow? Bring on 2017!