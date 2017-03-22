A Lions team to start the first Test

The Six Nations is in the book, but who will start for the Lions in New Zealand?

Here is a suggested selection just a couple of months out from the tour.

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland) – Scotland won all three home games in the Six Nations for the first time since 1999 and Hogg was the key attacking spark behind these successes. His pace and eye for the gap makes him arguably the form fullback in world rugby at present. Hogg is sound defensively.

14. George North (Wales) – Appears to be back to his rampaging best. His two tries against Ireland in Cardiff won the match.

13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland) – Outplayed Anthony Joseph on the last day of the championship. Deceptively strong, Ringrose was incisive almost every time he touched the ball, a resolute defender.

12. Owen Farrell (England) – Until Sunday had been unbeaten in his last 35 matches for club and country. An ace goal-kicker and solid all-round performer. It’s hard to ignore the bedrock of the English backline.

11. Elliot Daly (England) – Scored a brilliant try at the death to beat Wales in Cardiff. A very good defensive winger, which will be valuable if the games turn into territorial arm wrestles, and a proven finisher. Liam Williams of Wales and Tim Visser of Scotland also have strong campaigns.

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland) – George Ford (England), Dan Biggar (Wales) and even Finn Russell (Scotland) staked strong claims for the 10 jersey, but Sexton’s experience and creative flair is likely to ask more questions of the All Blacks’ defence. A vital cog in the Lions’ 2013 triumph in Australia.

9. Connor Murray (Ireland) – His combination with Sexton is a proven winner. An accurate kick from the base of the ruck where the All Blacks will pressure, Murray is experienced and classy. Rhys Webb of Wales and Ben Youngs of England pushed hard for a place too.

8. Jamie Heaslip (Ireland) – The Lions selectors boast an embarrassment of riches when it comes to loose forwards. Billy Vunipola, Hamish Watson, CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony, Ross Moriarty and James Haskell were all outstanding for their respective countries, but Heaslip gets the nod at No.8. Less than a year ago he was a nominee for IRB World Player of the year. Offers a genuine lineout option which others don’t and has an outstanding work rate. Vunipola off the bench in the last 20 minutes could be dynamite after an hour of the demanding Heaslip.

7. Sean O’Brien (Ireland) – An absolute workhorse whose impact at the breakdown can be devastating. Bustling with ball in hand, O’Brien completely outplayed Sam Cane in two Tests last year.

6. Sam Warburton (Wales) – Herculean tackle counts, inspiring leadership, Warburton often hit top form in the Six Nations. His quality is undeniable.

5. Courtney Lawes – Lock is another position where the Lions are totally spoiled for choice. The Gray brothers, Joe Launchbury, Devon Toner, Iain Henderson, Alun Wyn Jones and Donnacha Ryan are among the many options at Warren Gatland’s disposal. Lawes has been selected in this team because he is in career-best form. A giant of the man his superior physically will be critical in trying to wear down the All Blacks pack.

4. Maro Itoje (England) – Equally adept at flanker, Itoje is a huge body with a massive engine who has rapidly forged a formidable reputation. Will bring great energy and hustle to the Lions pack.

3. Dan Cole (England) – A crafty menace at scrum time troubled all opponents in the Six Nations. Brings considerable experience and was a strong performer for the Lions in 2013.

2. Rory Best (Ireland) – Hooker will be a contentious place with Ken Owens (Wales) and Dylan Hartley (England) capable starters. Best wins approval here because he appears busier around field and troubled the All Blacks last year.

1. Jack McGrath (Ireland) – Rarely bettered in the scrum and a Trojan around the paddock. Just edges England’s Joe Marler.