Bennett dismisses talk over NRL 18th man

Tigers boss fends off questions over Taylor's sacking and the Robbie Farah saga

Wayne Bennett has dismissed talk of introducing an 18th man after three NRL clubs were slapped with heavy fines for concussion protocol breaches.

The Brisbane coach also slammed the suggestion that a player culture still remained that it was a badge of honour to play on after a concussion.

“We will lose a player then another and people will say ‘we need 19’ – there’s no end to it,” Bennett said of introducing an 18th man.

“The bottom line is we have a good system in place and it protects the players.”

Newcastle coach Nathan Brown renewed calls for NRL teams to be allowed an additional reserve player to come in when players are ruled out mid-game through concussion, after the Knights, Gold Coast and St George Illawarra were fined a total of $350,000 for concussion breaches over the weekend.