Lockett won’t tweak Buddy much: Longmire

ROAR LIVE: How will Essendon go in 2017?

A heartwarming phone call between Tim Taranto and his dad before AFL debut

For Sydney fans it’s a match made in heaven but don’t expect to see too many more photos of Lance Franklin taking goalkicking tips from Tony Lockett.

At least according to Swans coach John Longmire, who says his prolific star forward’s game doesn’t need much tweaking – even from the AFL’s all-time leading goalkicker.

Franklin was snapped on Wednesday in his first training session with a trimmed-down Lockett, who has returned to his former club as a part-time specialist forwards coach.

The pair conferred as 30-year-old Franklin geared up for Saturday’s round-one match with Port Adelaide at the SCG.

But Longmire expected Lockett to direct more of his expertise towards the club’s emerging forwards than already established such as Franklin, Kurt Tippett and Sam Reid.

“Really I don’t think he’s going to be working a whole heap with Lance,” Longmire said.

“His focus is probably going to be a little bit Lance, a little bit with Reidy, a little with Kurt and a lot with the younger players.

“I get really excited when I see him working with James Rose and those guys.

“I don’t think he’ll be tweaking Lance too much, Lance has got a lot of experience in how to kick the ball.”

Lockett has backed Franklin as a chance to eclipse his record of 1360 goals – for the Swans and St Kilda – a mark the 51-year-old has held since retiring from his brief comeback in 2002; though it appears near out of reach given Franklin’s current tally stands at 787 majors.

Regardless, Longmire said the rekindled relationship had proven mutually beneficial.

“It’s been great having Tony back, he’s really enjoyed it,” he said.

“He’s loved working with all the players, some of the young kids he’s been working with have really found it fantastic to be able to draw upon.

“He’s just good to have around the place and obviously he’s got a lot of skills and knowledge in regards to goalkicking in particular.”

After years out of the public eye, Lockett was optimistic he could help the Swans go one better than their 2016 grand-final loss to the Western Bulldogs.

“At this stage, a lot of clubs are struggling a bit with their conversion rates and everything like that,” Lockett told the Nine Network’s AFL Footy Show.

“I’m hoping I can make a little bit of a difference up at the Swannies there now.

“I’ve only been up there a couple of times, I’ve been working with six or eight of them already.

“I go up every week and have a bit of fun with it all. It’s pretty low key but I enjoy it.”