South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

One of rugby league’s oldest and grandest rivalries opens Round 4, when the in-form Sydney Roosters look to heap misery on the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8:05pm (AEDT).

The Roosters are all guns blazing to start 2017 as one of only two undefeated teams, alongside the Melbourne Storm.

While they were put under pressure last week by the Penrith Panthers in a somewhat controversial victory, their first two efforts – big wins over the Gold Coast Titans and Canterbury Bulldogs – proved they are a far cry from the 2016 side that missed the top eight.

The Bondi club are strong on paper and they have played like it so far.

Their forwards, led by Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Boyd Cordner, have been fantastic, while Luke Keary and Mitchell Pearce have played off the back of that to guide the side around the park.

Stability is also helping, with coach Trent Robinson making no changes to his side ahead of this week’s clash, although Blake Ferguson is a chance to return from a rib injury and join their in-form outside backs.

As for South Sydney, while they have picked up back-to-back victories coming into this match, neither the Manly Sea Eagles nor Newcastle Knights put up the fight the Roosters will.

What’s more likely is seeing the Rabbitohs team who played in Round 1, getting thumped by the Wests Tigers. Even with Adam Reynolds back on the park, there isn’t a great deal to like about the style of football they have played so far, and they were extremely lucky to get one over Newcastle last weekend.

Add that to their lack of backline depth, and it’s hard to see from where they are going to score – or defend – points.

Souths, who were already without Greg Inglis and Aaron Gray, add Hymel Hunt, Braidon Burns and George Burgess to the sideline on suspension.

That sees Cody Walker move to fullback, Alex Johnston to the wing, John Sutton into the halves, Tom Burgess gain a starting spot in the front row, and Angus Crichton added to the bench.

Prediction

The game isn’t played on paper, but the Bunnies are on struggle street and have no backline depth.

Roosters by 22.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Round 4 opener from 8:05pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.