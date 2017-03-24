 

Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

    Broncos vs Raiders

    NRL, 24 March, 2017
    Suncorp Stadium
    0:00 - Broncos 2, Raiders 0
    Broncos   Raiders
    2 LIVE SCORE 0
    0 TRIES 0
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    1 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Ashley Klein
    Touch judges: Brett Suttor & Nick Morel
    Video Referee: Ben Galea

    The Brisbane Broncos will be looking to bounce back from two straight losses when they host the Canberra Raiders. Join The Roar from 8:05pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

    After two agonisingly close losses in a row, against the North Queensland Cowboys and the Melbourne Storm, the Broncos have slipped out of the eight.

    They haven’t lost to the Raiders at Lang Park since 2010 though, and have only conceded 53 points this season.

    Brisbane are also back to full strength, with Tevita Pangai Jr back in the squad after missing last week’s loss.

    The Raiders had two losses to start their campaign, including an embarrassing 42-16 capitulation to the Cronulla Sharks at home.

    However, the Green Machine bounced back in a big way in Round 3, making it up to their home fans by smashing the Wests Tigers in an incredible 46-6 win.

    Josh Papalii has been in great form, running for an average of 144 metres per game, and racking up 225 metres against the Tigers.

    After being tipped to contend for this year’s premiership, the Raiders find themselves sitting in eighth position but with only a 1-2 record.

    They were dealt a four-point loss on the road by the Cowboys in Townsville in Round 1, losing 16-20, before being absolutely smashed at home by the Sharks in Round 2, 16-42.

    Last week however they gave the Wests Tigers a thumping, dealing out a 46-6 victory that was shortly followed by Jason Taylor being sacked as the Tigers’ coach.

    Both sides are in a position where they need to get some wins on the board to keep up with the finals fancies. One of the two is going to wind up being a 1-3 side.

    Prediction
    Brisbane will be looking to put some heartbreaking losses behind them, and have a big home-ground advantage. Canberra however, have all the momentum.

    Raiders by 2

    Join The Roar from 8:05pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

