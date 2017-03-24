Brisbane Broncos vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos will be looking to bounce back from two straight losses when they host the Canberra Raiders. Join The Roar from 8:05pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
After two agonisingly close losses in a row, against the North Queensland Cowboys and the Melbourne Storm, the Broncos have slipped out of the eight.
They haven’t lost to the Raiders at Lang Park since 2010 though, and have only conceded 53 points this season.
Brisbane are also back to full strength, with Tevita Pangai Jr back in the squad after missing last week’s loss.
The Raiders had two losses to start their campaign, including an embarrassing 42-16 capitulation to the Cronulla Sharks at home.
However, the Green Machine bounced back in a big way in Round 3, making it up to their home fans by smashing the Wests Tigers in an incredible 46-6 win.
Josh Papalii has been in great form, running for an average of 144 metres per game, and racking up 225 metres against the Tigers.
After being tipped to contend for this year’s premiership, the Raiders find themselves sitting in eighth position but with only a 1-2 record.
They were dealt a four-point loss on the road by the Cowboys in Townsville in Round 1, losing 16-20, before being absolutely smashed at home by the Sharks in Round 2, 16-42.
Last week however they gave the Wests Tigers a thumping, dealing out a 46-6 victory that was shortly followed by Jason Taylor being sacked as the Tigers’ coach.
Both sides are in a position where they need to get some wins on the board to keep up with the finals fancies. One of the two is going to wind up being a 1-3 side.
Prediction
Brisbane will be looking to put some heartbreaking losses behind them, and have a big home-ground advantage. Canberra however, have all the momentum.
Raiders by 2
8:26pm
8:26pm
20′ – Oates can’t catch the Canberra kick in goals under pressure, and it’s a line dropout.
Raiders will get another set.
BRONCOS 2
RAIDERS 0
8:25pm
8:25pm
19′ – Canberra win a penalty and they find touch 25 out from the Broncos line.
Another chance for the Raiders to get some points on the board.
BRONCOS 2
RAIDERS 0
8:22pm
8:22pm
16′ – Cotric runs down the wing after receiving a good pass, but the ball sailed forward and Brisbane will have the scrum feed.
That was promising from the Raiders, and the Broncos breath a sigh of relief.
BRONCOS 2
RAIDERS 0
8:19pm
8:19pm
14′ – Canberra win a penalty after a high tackle, and reset 40 out from the Brisbane try line.
BRONCOS 2
RAIDERS 0
8:18pm
8:18pm
12′ – Canberra are attacking well but Brisbane are holding them off.
With that said, both sides look a bit off tonight, neither side have really found their feet as of yet.
BRONCOS 2
RAIDERS 0
8:17pm
8:14pm
8:14pm
9′ – Some good defence by the Raiders, as they look to take the ball forward quickly off the 20-meter restart.
BRONCOS 2
RAIDERS 0
8:13pm
8:13pm
7′ – Wighton knocks on and Brisbane get the scrum feed 30 out from the Raiders try line.
BRONCOS 2
RAIDERS 0
8:11pm
8:11pm
5′ – CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Kahu kicks the penalty and Brisbane get the first points of the game.
BRONCOS 2
RAIDERS 0
8:10pm
8:10pm
4′ – Another penalty goes Brisbane’s way. They will kick for two.
BRONCOS 0
RAIDERS 0
8:09pm
8:09pm
3′ – Broncos defend very well and get a penalty as well. They will reset just inside their own half.
BRONCOS 0
RAIDERS 0
8:08pm
8:08pm
2′ – Canberra win a penalty and they will have the first real attack of the game.
BRONCOS 0
RAIDERS 0