Dealing with the loss of Nic Nat? How ’bout a dose of Sam Mitchell?

Throughout much of the AFL off-season leading into 2017, most pundits and fans were wondering how the Eagles would deal with the loss of Nic Naitanui.

The solution? Sam Mitchell. It was one of the biggest trade bombshells in recent memory when Hawthorn great Sam Mitchell was traded to West Coast for pick 88.

At the time of the trade, there were many that agreed with Hawks’ coach Alastair Clarkson’s decision.

People applauded the Hawks for making the tough decision in hope of planning for future success.

Now though, after 28 and 39 disposals against Fremantle and Melbourne respectively, in the JLT Community Series, the question must be asked, how did that trade get through?

What we can’t do, leading into this season, is underestimate how much Naitanui means to the Eagles. The 2012 All Australian Ruckman had the fourth most hitouts in the league in the 2015 season and averaged the fourth most hitouts in 2016, despite missing a large period of the year.

The statistics though, don’t always paint the full picture. It’s Naitanui’s impact on the game around the ground, which doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet, that is critical to the Eagles success. On many occasions, Naitanui can influence the contest through his sheer athleticism.

Midfielders Luke Shuey and Brownlow Medallist Matt Priddis also benefit from the service they receive from Naitanui at stoppages. There is no doubt that West Coast will miss their main ruckman in 2017.

That is why the four-time premiership player, five-time Hawthorn best and fairest winner, and 2012 Brownlow medallist is poised to have a significant impact in the west.

One of Mitchell’s greatest attributes is his use of the ball, whether it is on his preferred or his non-preferred foot.

His ball use is second to none and it is one of the areas that the Eagles have lacked in recent years.

His use by foot will also largely help the West Coast forward line, and the forwards will relish having a player of Mitchell’s pedigree delivering them the ball.

Mitchell’s big match experience will also be vital to the Eagles chances in pressure situations, as having such an experienced leader in the team is no doubt going to be beneficial.

While many of the Eagles midfielders may have become reliant on Naitanui’s silver platter service, Mitchell hasn’t. In his time at Hawthorn, he has very rarely had an elite ruckman playing alongside him, so he will be able to spread his knowledge about how to win in the centre, when your ruckman isn’t always winning the tap.

One midfielder that will look to capitalise on Sam Mitchell’s presence is former Swan Lewis Jetta. Jetta struggled to stay in the Eagles best line-up in season 2016, largely due to his inability to win the footy.

Now with Mitchell feeding him the ball, Jetta should be able to use his running ability and beautiful kick to torture opposition teams.

Mitchell isn’t slowing down either, even at the age of 34; he has averaged 31.2 and 29.6 disposals over each of his last two seasons.

Naitanui’s absence this season will clearly not help the Eagles, but with help from recruits Nathan Vardy and Drew Petrie in the ruck, hopefully along with Scott Lycett later in the year, the Eagles will be hoping that Sam Mitchell’s presence in the midfield will be enough to at least cancel out the loss of the Fijian ruckman.