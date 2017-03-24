India tour: Australians up to the Test

Batsman gets out in the unluckiest way possible

Few would have given Australia any chance of salvaging a draw heading into the last day of the third Test in Ranchi.

While Australia started the series with an unexpected win at Pune, sceptics argued that the victory rested heavily on the toss of the coin. To bat last on a pitch deteriorating at an alarming rate, coupled with a target of 441 for victory, was a bridge too far for the much vaunted Indian batting line-up.

Normal service seemingly resumed with India’s dramatic 75-run triumph in Bengaluru. With it memories of Australia’s disastrous summer resurfaced: a brittle middle order, an all-rounder providing little influence with neither bat nor ball, and the undeniable truth that Australian fortunes were tied to the combined output of Steve Smith and Dave Warner.

At the start of the fifth day, the Australians faced the daunting proposition of nullifying India’s spinners – the number one and two ranked Test bowlers in the world – for 90 overs, without David Warner. Further consider that this was after being in the field in the harsh Indian sun for nearly two and a half days, still 129 runs behind, batting on a wearing pitch and with serious question marks on the middle order if Smith was dislodged.

It was a truly unenviable position.

By lunchtime the situation was dire. After a promising start to the day, Matt Renshaw and then Smith perished in quick succession to the persistent Indian bowling. Leading into the innings, the two were responsible for over 40 per cent of Australia’s scoring and deliveries faced across the series.

With the middle order exposed and four hours of batting time remaining, hopes of Australian survival waned.

The departure of the pillars in Smith and Renshaw brought Shaun Marsh and Pete Handscomb together. With a ‘defence first’ mentality that was instilled during their Dubai training camp prior to the tour, they began their arduous task.

Batting in such circumstances requires a clear mind and the ability to continually reset, for each delivery is a victory but it brings on yet another battle. They employed various strategies to counter the Indians: using their feet, playing as late as possible and using soft hands to deflect the ball away from the eager close-in fielders.

These approaches are nothing new, but success was trying given the conditions. Only 62 overs later was their partnership broken, the pair having passed the examination and saving the match for Australia.

Ultimately, this was a result of substance for the Australian cricket team. On a fifth day wicket on the subcontinent, they survived a full day’s play without significant contributions from either Warner or Smith.

That statement seemed unfathomable as recently as four months ago, when South Africa dismantled the Australian side with such regularity that numerous changes in personnel were required.

With his new-look side, Smith looks to have inspired a resolve in his players where the same level of application is evident to chasing a draw or a victory.

It is the true art of Test cricket, one that appeared lost to Australia in recent times, but resurfaced in Ranchi. Bring on Dharamsala!