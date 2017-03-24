Warner’s ‘clutch’ status in doubt after consistent failure

David Warner’s supposed ‘golden run’ in 2016 appears to be over, with the fiery left hander showing that big matches aren’t his forte.

Warner’s lack of runs in crucial matches is a worrying sign for a young Australian team on the rise.

Following Australia’s series loss to South Africa, Australia captain Steve Smith called upon his teammates to show more fight and resilience. Smith described the embarrassing innings defeat in the second Test match as a ‘low point’ in Australian cricket, and directed a strong warning to his current teammates at the time, and those waiting for their chance to shine.

Following an inconsistent series, Warner could not have been under any impression that his performances were satisfactory enough to fly under the radar. A vintage innings from the Aussie vice-captain saw him make an important 97 in the first innings of the first Test, therefore showing his worth at the top of the order – but what followed was far from impressive.

With scores of only 35, 1 and 45 for the rest of the series, Warner’s ability to fight for his wicket was being questioned by both the Australian public and the South African fast bowlers.

Is the fiery left-hander still capable of performing in high-pressure situations? Statistics would disagree.

Australia welcomed Pakistan to their shores, hoping to begin this Test series better than their last. With a first Test win as crucial as ever, Australia’s new look youngsters fired in the high pressure first Test, yet Warner was nowhere to be seen.

The 30-year-old couldn’t deliver, with scores of 32 and 12. Australia won the first Test match by 39 runs in what almost resulted in an upset. However, Australia were carrying a 1-0 lead into the Boxing day Test, and immediately the pressure fell off Warner’s shoulders.

Warner managed two blistering centuries in the final two matches of the series, but was there really any reason to celebrate if the opener can’t perform in the most crucial of matches?

Following the 3-0 Test series whitewash, Australia looked to continue their winning ways against Pakistan in a five match, one day series. The Aussies comfortably raced to another 3-0 series lead with two games still to play. However, they again did so without any healthy contribution from Warner in the first three crucial matches, only managing scores of 7, 16 and 35. But seeing as the series was all but decided, all pressure was off.

During the final two ‘dead rubber’ matches, Warner excited the crowd with two blistering centuries. But again, was there really any reason to celebrate when the opener could not put runs on the board when they were most needed?

Australia travelled to India to play in one of the most highly anticipated Test series in recent cricketing history. And against all odds, the men from down under came out on top in the first match, winning by 333 runs. However, they did so again without a vice- captain leading from the front. Warner could only make scores of 38 and 10.

Test match two, with the series on the line, Australia lost by a heartbreaking 75 runs. Chasing a low total for victory in the second innings, Warner failed again at the top of the order with only 17 runs to his name in the final innings collapse.

Test match three resulted in a gritty, hard-fought draw for the Australians when it looked like India had all but snatched victory, as well as the series. Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh provided the fight Steve Smith had been looking for, with a match-saving stand on the final day.

The captain himself played his part with an outstanding 170 over the first two days of the match. However, once again David Warner failed to perform during another high-pressure contest for his country. Low scores of 19 and 14 have all but summed up his disappointing tour of India.

With one more Test match two play, and the Border-Gavaskar trophy on the line, we can only hope that David Warner can return to the player that Australian’s know him best as. But because of his poor performances in the most important matches, we won’t be holding our breath.

A deciding Test match for victory in India is as important as it gets for a touring Australian side, but that begs the question as to whether the struggling Warner can deal with the occasion. And with the Champions Trophy only a few months away, a competition where every single match counts, Australians can’t help but worry for Warner, who just can’t manage to control the pressure of international cricket.