Warriors fans need to trust the plan

Welcome back to ‘Woodbine’s Wisdom’. The theme for episode 14 is that the Warriors – and their fans – just need to trust Steve Kearney.

The New Zealand Warriors match this Sunday against the St George Illawarra Dragons looms as a huge test of character for the coaches and players, but more importantly the long-suffering fans of the New Zealand outfit.

Social media lit up last weekend following their insipid display against the Bulldogs. The amount of anger was palpable and bordering upon rage the like of which I have not seen before, even in previous seasons when they have been regarded as the most inconsistent side going around.

I am not sure which commentary was broadcast in New Zealand but on Fox League the doyen of comments men in Steve ‘Blocker’ Roach was unusually in the chair and obviously has not watched a Warriors game for a while. His commentary was scathing and may have well fuelled some of the anger.

He called the Warriors tired after about 12 minutes and continued to question their fitness throughout the game. He bemoaned the fact that the halves pairing just crabbed across field stifling any chance of attack, he questioned the lack of offloads stating “they appear to have been told not to offload the ball”.

This comment was confirmed by the stats showing them 16th last week at offloading the ball.

“That fullback Lolohea appears to be better at dancing than running the ball back”, was another classic line.

Stephen Kearney has named a mostly unchanged line up for this weekend’s encounter with the possible addition of Roger Tuavasa-Scheck and Kieran Foran likely to strengthen the attack.

However, some of the other players must be nearing their last chance.

Many fans have had enough of Lolohea, suggesting he be traded mid-season. He must surely be under pressure and marking the wily Jason Nightingale will test his defences.

Solomona Kata continues to leak tries with poor defensive reads, he gifted Marcelo Montoya his first NRL try last week, surely he will find Euan Aitken a handful.

Ken Maumalo, who with 50 carries, was last week fourth in the stats, and David Futsitua need to step to a better level quickly mostly being used to batter the ball up in defensive areas.

Enough has been said of Shaun Johnson who remains inconsistent and if he plays Foran will be expected to immediately relieve the pressure – which is asking a lot.

The pack faces the biggest challenge in trying to contain Russell Packer and Paul Vaughan with the feisty Leeson Ah Mau sure to fire off the bench, collectively they made the third most tackles last week and will be expected to do even better on Sunday.

The tireless Simon Mannering will again lead the way but his defensive load appears to have taken a toll on his attacking abilities. Issac Luke has possibly attracted the greatest criticism from fans as he looks a shadow of the man who propelled his career at Souths and with the Kiwis.

He must be staring at a stint in reserve grade if he can’t turn things around.

I believe I can see a long-term plan from Kearney as he tries to make his mark on the club and the roster he has been handed, but it is time some of the Warriors star players began to give more than so far offered.

Maintaining possession, field position and making their tackles are paramount and now is the time to bring a bit of flair into the attack because that is what The Warriors fan-base expects from their team.

Travelling to Kogarah Oval has never been easy for the Warriors and they have seldom won there.

In exposed form we have to expect nothing different this week, The Dragons are the favourites however the bookies report a flood of money for the New Zealand franchise probably on the back of Foran which I feel is ill advised.

Mine will be on Red V.