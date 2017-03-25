Adelaide are AFLW premiers! Crows claim first cup

Adelaide Crows become the first ever AFLW premiers

The Adelaide Crows have defeated the Brisbane Lions by 6 points at Metricon Stadium to write themselves into the history books as the first ever AFLW Premiers.

Adelaide jumped out of the blocks when Kellie Gibson ran onto the loose ball inside 50 and snap a ripping goal within 30 seconds of the opening siren.

As the first quarter progressed, Brisbane looked like they settled into their game plan first.

They structured themselves behind the ball and slingshot off half back when they got some space.

Jess Wuetschner kicked the Lions’ first while the Crows fought for momentum.

The momentum came with eight minutes to go in the quarter as Adelaide moved the ball into their forward half and locked it in.

After immense pressure, Deni Varnhagen found some space in the pocket and snapped skilfully for the Crows’ second.

The second quarter was dominated by Adelaide everywhere except on the scoreboard. They kicked an inaccurate six behinds to Brisbane’s one goal (Wuetschner’s second) and one behind.

Throughout the quarter, Adelaide piled the pressure on the Lions’ defense, trapping the ball inside forward 50 for long periods of time.

Without the likes of Leah Kaslar and Kate Lutkins, Brisbane could have been three or four goals behind at half time.

Brisbane came out of the halftime break looking to get the game back on their terms. They hit the scoreboard through Sabrina Frederick-Traub, but there was an Adelaide Crows player wearing number 13 who had something to say about it.

Eventual Best on Ground Award winner Erin Phillips was everywhere all day, but especially in the third quarter.

She kicked two classy snapping goals, took a Mark of The Year contender on half back and finished the quarter with 19 disposals – 18 of them kicks.

The game was set up for a cracking last quarter and that’s exactly what we got! Brisbane threw absolutely everything – including the kitchen sink – at the Crows and broke through with a goal to Tayla Harris.

From then to the final siren, the Lions peppered their forward line as the Crows did everything they could to hold on.

Fittingly, the ball was in Erin Phillips’ hands as the siren sounded to end a ferocious Grand Final and signalled it was party time for the Adelaide Crows.

Brisbane Lions 4.5.29 def by Adelaide Crows 4.11.35

Goals

Brisbane: Wuetschner 2, Harris 1, Frederick-Traub 1

Adelaide: Phillips 2, Gibson 1, Varnhagen 1

Best

Brisbane: Bates, Ashmore, Kaslar, Frederick-Traub

Adelaide: Phillips, Cramey, Randall, Killian

Best on Ground Award: Erin Phillips